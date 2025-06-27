STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON NEW USDA PERSONNEL APPOINTMENTS
“Once again, President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins hit it out of the park with this latest round of appointments to bolster the leadership at the USDA. Each of these selections continues a deep commitment to agriculture and rural communities that is unparalleled. I am also excited to see that several appointees have ties to Texas and the State's agriculture sector. The Texas Department of Agriculture and I are excited to collaborate with the new members of Secretary Rollins’ team to ensure that Texas and America’s farmers and ranchers are championed and supported at every level.”
For a full list of new USDA appointments, click here.
