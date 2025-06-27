Mora Interior Design Opens New Miami Office to Meet Growing Demand for Personalized Interior Design Services

Miami Interior Designer Jennifer Mora Miami Interior Designer Logo Modern Farmhouse Kitchen by Mora Interior Design Modern Bathroom by Mora Interior Design in Miami Fl

Jennifer Mora opens new design studio in South Miami, offering in-person consultations and personalized interior design services across Miami-Dade.

As our client base has expanded and our projects have become more complex, it became clear that we needed a dedicated space to meet with clients, review materials, and manage the details...” — Jennifer Mora

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mora Interior Design , a boutique interior design firm known for its modern, elegant, and highly personalized spaces, is proud to announce the opening of its new office at 8701 SW 132nd St #2, Miami, FL 33176. Founded and led by Jennifer Mora, the firm has built a strong reputation for delivering beautifully curated interiors tailored to each client’s lifestyle, personality, and functional needs. This new location reflects the company’s continued growth and deepening roots in the South Florida design community.The new office space provides a dedicated environment for in-person consultations, client meetings, project planning, and vendor coordination. Strategically located in the heart of South Miami, the office is easily accessible for residents in Kendall, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Palmetto Bay, and Cutler Bay. By establishing a physical presence in this central area, Mora Interior Design is better positioned to serve a growing local clientele who value high-touch service and expert design guidance.A Strategic Move to Strengthen Local Presence“Opening this new location was a natural next step for us,” said Jennifer Mora, founder and principal designer. “As our client base has expanded and our projects have become more complex, it became clear that we needed a dedicated space to meet with clients, review materials, and manage the details that go into every successful transformation. It’s about being present—literally—and making it easier for our clients to engage with us throughout the design process.”Previously operating remotely and on-site, the new office gives the firm a permanent home that reflects its brand values: clean, modern design rooted in warmth, personality, and functionality. The studio includes a consultation space, workstations for design planning, and product samples for finishes, materials, and furnishings.Mora Interior Design has worked on a wide range of residential projects across Miami-Dade County, from kitchen and bath renovations to full home remodels. Recent projects include a modern farmhouse kitchen, a clean and cozy Miramar living space, and a series of spa-inspired bathroom remodels that blend luxury with function. In addition to residential design, the firm offers staging services to real estate agents and homeowners preparing homes for sale.A Personal Approach to Every ProjectJennifer’s unique background in fashion design has shaped her ability to work with color, texture, and proportion in innovative ways. Her clients praise her ability to quickly understand their vision, translate it into a clear plan, and guide them through the process with professionalism and creativity.“I love getting to know my clients on a personal level,” said Mora. “Good design is never one-size-fits-all. Every family, every individual has their own needs, routines, and sense of style. My job is to interpret that and shape it into a space that supports their daily life while also looking and feeling beautiful.”This client-first philosophy has earned Mora Interior Design a steady stream of referrals, repeat business, and consistently positive reviews. Clients frequently cite Mora’s attention to detail, clear communication, and ability to balance aesthetics with functionality as reasons they continue to work with the firm project after project.Supporting the Local CommunityThe new office opening also signals Mora Interior Design’s long-term commitment to the Miami community. In addition to supporting local contractors, vendors, and tradespeople, Jennifer plans to use the space for design education events, product showcases, and one-on-one strategy sessions for homeowners planning major renovations or home updates.“Our goal is to make good design accessible and enjoyable,” Mora added. “Whether you’re updating a single room or remodeling your entire home, we want you to feel supported, inspired, and confident every step of the way.”The firm will continue offering in-home design services, virtual consultations, and custom staging services for local real estate professionals. By centralizing its operations at the new office, Mora Interior Design will be able to provide faster turnaround times, more consistent communication, and a streamlined experience from first consultation to final installation.Office Details & How to Schedule a ConsultationMora Interior Design is now open and welcoming new clients at:8701 SW 132nd St #2Miami, FL 33176Phone: (305) 469-7840Email: info@morainteriordesign.comWebsite: www.morainteriordesign.com Office hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Consultations can be scheduled by phone, email, or through the contact form on the firm’s website.

