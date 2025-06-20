Annette Sanchez Law, P.A. Opens New Miami Lakes Office to Support Divorce, Custody & Adoption Cases

Miami Lakes Divorce Lawyer Annette Sanchez Annette Sanchez Law, P.A.

Annette Sanchez Law, P.A. relocates to a larger Miami Lakes office, expanding capacity for divorce, custody, adoption, and juvenile dependency cases.

This move is a direct response to the growing trust families are placing in us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives” — Annette Sanchez

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annette Sanchez Law, P.A., a trusted Miami Lakes family law firm , has officially relocated to a larger office at 5783A NW 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 to meet rising demand for its legal services. The expansion reflects the firm’s continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional legal representation in divorce , child custody, paternity, adoption , and juvenile dependency cases throughout Miami Lakes, Hialeah, and surrounding areas.The new office features expanded space for client meetings, improved privacy, and a more welcoming environment for families in crisis or transition. With a growing team of legal professionals, the firm is now better equipped to handle complex matters such as modifications of custody agreements, child support enforcement, timesharing disputes, termination of parental rights, stepparent adoptions, and DCF involvement cases.“This move is a direct response to the growing trust families are placing in us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Annette Sanchez, Founder and Principal Attorney. “We’re proud to serve as strong advocates in family law and believe this new space allows us to support even more families in a setting that’s warm, private, and accessible.”The firm is known for its hands-on, compassionate approach to each case. Whether it’s representing a parent in a high-conflict custody battle, guiding a family through the adoption process, or protecting the rights of children involved in juvenile dependency court, Annette Sanchez Law, P.A. provides clear guidance, strong representation, and personalized support.About Annette Sanchez Law, P.A.:Annette Sanchez Law, P.A. is a family law firm based in Miami Lakes, Florida, serving clients across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The firm handles cases involving divorce, high-conflict custody, parenting plans, paternity, adoption, juvenile dependency, guardian advocacy, and related matters. Founded by attorney Annette Sanchez, the firm is driven by compassion, integrity, and a commitment to protecting families in times of legal uncertainty.

