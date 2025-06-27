Protein Hydrolysate Market anticipated to reach US$2.081 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.73%

The protein hydrolysate market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% from US$1.574 billion in 2025 to US$2.081 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the protein hydrolysate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.081 billion by 2030.The protein hydrolysate market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the increasing demand for health and wellness products, the market for protein hydrolysate, a key ingredient in many nutritional supplements, is projected to see a steady rise in demand.Protein hydrolysate is a form of protein that has been broken down into smaller peptides, making it easier for the body to absorb and utilize. This makes it a popular choice among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals who are looking for a quick and efficient way to meet their protein needs. Additionally, protein hydrolysate is also used in infant formula and medical nutrition products, further contributing to its growing market.According to industry experts, the rise in health and wellness trends, coupled with the increasing awareness about the benefits of protein hydrolysate, is driving the growth of the market. The demand for plant-based protein hydrolysate is also on the rise, as more consumers are opting for vegetarian and vegan diets. This has led to an increase in research and development efforts to create plant-based protein hydrolysate products, further expanding the market.The protein hydrolysate market is expected to see a steady growth rate in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for health and wellness products, as well as the growing popularity of plant-based diets.As the demand for protein hydrolysate continues to rise, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and high-quality products to meet the evolving needs of consumers. This is a positive sign for the market, as it not only benefits the consumers but also contributes to the growth of the industry. With the protein hydrolysate market showing no signs of slowing down, it is an exciting time for the health and wellness industry, and we can expect to see even more growth and innovation in the years to come.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/protein-hydrolysate-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the protein hydrolysate market that have been covered are Abbott, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, AMCO Proteins, Glanbia plc, Kerry Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., Kemin Industries, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the protein hydrolysate market as follows:• By Sourceo Animal Proteino Plant Protein• By Formo Liquido Powder• By Applicationo Infant Nutritiono Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplemento Animal Feed & Nutritiono Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Abbott• Arla Foods Ingredients Group• AMCO Proteins• Glanbia plc• Kerry Inc.• Roquette Frères S.A.• Kemin Industries, Inc.• Bioiberica• Hofseth BioCareReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Potato Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/potato-protein-market • Whey Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market • Pea Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pea-protein-market • Dairy Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dairy-ingredients-market • Animal Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/animal-protein-ingredients-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 