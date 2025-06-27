Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.71% to reach US$17.893 billion by 2030

The double sided adhesive tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% from US$14.216 billion in 2025 to US$17.893 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the double sided adhesive tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$17.893 billion by 2030.The double sided adhesive tape market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for versatile bonding solutions in various industries such as packaging , construction, and automotive. The market is expected to witness a significant surge in demand as more and more businesses and consumers recognize the benefits of using double sided adhesive tape.One of the key factors driving the growth of the double sided adhesive tape market is its versatility. Unlike traditional adhesives, double sided adhesive tape can bond a wide range of materials, including plastics, metals, and wood. This makes it a popular choice for various applications, from simple household repairs to industrial use. Additionally, the ease of use and mess-free application of double sided adhesive tape make it a convenient option for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness. Double sided adhesive tape is often made from environmentally friendly materials and can be easily recycled, making it a more sustainable choice compared to other bonding solutions. This has led to a rise in demand from environmentally conscious consumers and businesses, further driving the growth of the market.As the demand for versatile and sustainable bonding solutions continues to rise, the double sided adhesive tape market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Manufacturers are also investing in research and development to improve the performance and durability of double sided adhesive tape, making it an even more attractive option for various industries. With its numerous benefits and increasing demand, the future looks bright for the double sided adhesive tape market.In conclusion, the double sided adhesive tape market is experiencing steady growth and is expected to continue on this trajectory in the coming years. Its versatility, ease of use, and eco-friendliness make it a popular choice for various industries and applications. As the market continues to evolve and innovate, we can expect to see even more advancements and growth in the double sided adhesive tape industry.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/double-sided-adhesive-tape-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the double sided adhesive tape market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Scapa Group plc, LINTEC Corporation, PPM Industries S.p.A., among others.The market analytics report segments the double sided adhesive tape market as follows:By resin type:• Acrylic• Rubber• Silicone• OthersBy coating technology:• Solvent-based• Hot-melt-based• Water-basedBy end-users industry:• Automotive• Construction• Consumer Electronics• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• 3M• Tesa SE• Nitto Denko Corporation• Avery Dennison Corporation• Shurtape Technologies, LLC• Scapa Group plc• LINTEC Corporation• PPM Industries S.p.A.• Gergonne Industries• Lohmann GmbH & Co. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the double sided adhesive tape market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Scapa Group plc, LINTEC Corporation, PPM Industries S.p.A., among others.The market analytics report segments the double sided adhesive tape market as follows:By resin type:• Acrylic• Rubber• Silicone• OthersBy coating technology:• Solvent-based• Hot-melt-based• Water-basedBy end-users industry:• Automotive• Construction• Consumer Electronics• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• 3M• Tesa SE• Nitto Denko Corporation• Avery Dennison Corporation• Shurtape Technologies, LLC• Scapa Group plc• LINTEC Corporation• PPM Industries S.p.A.• Gergonne Industries• Lohmann GmbH & Co. KgReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) 