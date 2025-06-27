AI Camera Market anticipated to surpass US$34.128 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.84%

The AI Camera Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% from US$6.581 billion in 2025 to US$34.128 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI Camera Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.84% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$34.128 billion by 2030.The AI camera market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the rise of advanced technology and the increasing demand for smart devices, the market for AI cameras has become more competitive and innovative. As a result, companies are constantly developing new and improved AI cameras to meet the needs of consumers.One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing use of AI cameras in various industries such as security, automotive, and healthcare. AI cameras are equipped with advanced features such as facial recognition, object detection, and real-time analytics, making them an essential tool for businesses and organizations. This has led to a surge in demand for AI cameras, especially in the security sector, where they are used for surveillance and monitoring purposes.Another factor contributing to the growth of the AI camera market is the rising adoption of smart homes and smart cities. With the integration of AI cameras, these environments are becoming more efficient and secure. AI cameras are able to detect and respond to potential threats, making them an important component of the smart home and city infrastructure. This has led to an increase in the production and sales of AI cameras, as more and more people are looking to incorporate them into their daily lives.The future of the AI camera market looks promising, with the continuous advancements in technology and the increasing demand for smart devices. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to create more advanced and efficient AI cameras. This will not only benefit the market but also consumers, as they will have access to more advanced and reliable AI cameras. With the market projected to grow at a steady pace, it is clear that AI cameras are here to stay and will continue to play a crucial role in various industries and everyday life.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-camera-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI Camera Market that have been covered are Honeywell International Inc., Dahua Technology USA Inc., Godrej Enterprises Group, e-con Systems, Google LLC, Spot AI, Inc, Huawei Device Co., Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., Axis Communications AB, Canon, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI Camera Market as follows:• By Application:o Smartphones and Tabletso CCTV Camerao Digital Camerao Others• By Technology:o Image and Face Recognitiono Voice and Speech Recognitiono Computer Visiono Others• By Geography:• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Honeywell International Inc.• Dahua Technology USA Inc.• Godrej Enterprises Group• e-con Systems• Google LLC• Spot AI, Inc• Huawei Device Co., Ltd.• Ubiquiti Inc.• Axis Communications AB• Canon• Advantech Co., Ltd.• Hellbender• VeoReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Compact Camera Module Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/compact-camera-module-market • Emotional AI Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/emotional-ai-market • Thermal Camera Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/thermal-camera-market • Medical Camera Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medical-camera-market • AI In Drone Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-the-drone-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 