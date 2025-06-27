Nasoni’s Smart Faucet Revolutionizes Independence for Individuals with Spinal Cord Injuries

Published in the Spring 2025 issue of ATOB, this peer-reviewed study confirms Nasoni’s breakthrough impact on independence for individuals with spinal cord injuries. From clinical validation to real-world impact: Nasoni’s smart bathroom technology is helping individuals with spinal cord injuries regain independence in daily routines—backed by peer-reviewed research and powered by breakthrough innovation.

Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Breakthrough Results

This research marks a major shift toward independence, dignity, and quality of life. By empowering those with physical limitations, Nasoni's smart faucet sets a new benchmark in assistive tech.” — Steve Waddell, President, Nasoni

SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nasoni , a visionary leader in intelligent health technology, announces groundbreaking results from its Phase I clinical trial published in the peer-reviewed journal Assistive Technology Outcomes and Benefits (ATOB). The study, "Increasing Water Access for Individuals Living with Spinal Cord Injury Using an Innovative Smart Faucet," confirms that Nasoni’s pioneering smart faucet significantly empowers individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI), enabling critical daily tasks independently and enhancing their quality of life. The study documented statistically significant improvements, showing that the Nasoni smart faucet increased independent task completion from 25% to 100% compared to traditional faucets, greatly enhancing user autonomy.PROVEN IMPACT, TRANSFORMATIONAL RESULTSThe study, authored by the research team at Old Dominion University in collaboration with Nasoni’s strong software development and machine learning team, supported by Nasoni’s subcontractor Spark Product Development, demonstrated exceptional outcomes, including:• 100% success rate for SCI users independently accessing water for drinking and rinsing using Nasoni’s smart faucet.• Significant increase in user independence, dramatically reducing caregiver assistance.• Remarkable usability, achieving an average System Usability Scale (SUS) score of 85, far surpassing traditional bathroom faucets (average SUS score of 57).The comprehensive peer-reviewed study not only highlights the effectiveness of Nasoni’s groundbreaking technology but underscores the transformative potential of intelligent bathroom solutions.ACCELERATING CLINICAL MILESTONESFollowing the compelling Phase I results, Nasoni successfully completed its Phase II Year 1 clinical trials, with a second manuscript currently in preparation. Continuing its momentum, Nasoni will launch Phase II Year 2 clinical trials in summer 2025 through an NIH NICHD SBIR grant. These trials focus specifically on individuals with spinal cord injuries, demonstrating the technology's broad applicability to other mobility challenges, including severe arthritis, stroke, and aging-related disabilities."We strategically chose spinal cord injury patients because if our solutions can empower their independence, we can transform the lives of millions facing lesser, yet significant, mobility challenges," Waddell emphasized.BATHROOM INTELLIGENCE™: REDEFINING HEALTH AT HOMENasoni’s mission extends beyond assistive faucets. The company is transforming bathrooms into proactive, intelligent health environments—integrating hydration monitoring, behavioral insights, caregiver alerts, Guided Medication Assistance, AI-Powered ADL Tracking, and Hydration Nudges. This comprehensive suite of features uniquely positions the bathroom as a critical nexus for predictive health monitoring, enabling early interventions and significantly enhancing user independence and well-being., and developing a revolutionary fall prevention and prediction capability that’s never been done before. This unique approach positions the bathroom as a critical nexus of home health management and preventative care."We are reimagining a traditionally overlooked space to become the new frontline of proactive healthcare," stated Waddell. "Every interaction with our technology represents a step towards enhanced independence, improved health outcomes, and meaningful change."ABOUT NASONINasoni is revolutionizing independent living and aging-in-place through intelligent bathroom solutions. Supported by more than $5 million in NIH funding, Nasoni develops innovative smart faucets and ambient sensing technologies that empower users, reduce caregiver burden, and enhance healthcare delivery in homes nationwide.Media Contact: Steve WaddellPresident & CEO, Nasonipress@nasoni.comSUPPORT AND FUNDINGResearch reported in this publication was supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 1R43HD108061-01A1. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.FURTHER INFORMATION:National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov To learn more about Nasoni, visit www.nasoni.com .

Nasoni is Reimagining Wellness Where It Begins - In the Bathroom

