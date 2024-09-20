VALUEPRENEURS Makes History as the Most Awarded Entrepreneurial Book Ever

Steve Waddell's award-winning guide redefining entrepreneurship through a value-driven approach. Valuepreneurs: With 11 Awards and Counting, 'Valuepreneurs' is the Most Award-Winning Entrepreneurial Book Ever Valuepreneurs logo depicting collaboration between entrepreneur and customer—sharing ideas (light bulb) and creating solutions (gear) within a dialogue bubble, symbolizing value-driven innovation through collaboration..

With 95% of new products failing, my goal with this book is to help change those numbers by providing everything I've learned—a roadmap for others to follow.” — Steve Waddell, Author of VALUEPRENEURS

SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VALUEPRENEURS: The New Rules for Building Products, Growing Your Business, and Achieving Your Entrepreneurial Dream, authored by Steve Waddell and launched in January 2024, has achieved a historic milestone by winning more awards than any other entrepreneurial book in history. The transformative guide has not only captivated the business world but is also being adopted by educational institutions for classroom use this fall.A RECORD-BREAKING LIST OF ACCOLADESWinner - International Impact Book Award, 2024Winner - The BookFest Awards 2024, First Place, Business - EntrepreneurshipWinner – International Firebird Book Awards 2024, Business/Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessWinner - International Firebird Book Awards 2024, Interior Design NonfictionWinner - Nonfiction Book Awards Gold Winner, Business and Money, Prescriptive NonfictionWinner - PenCraft Book Award, 2024 Spring Nonfiction Business/FinanceWinner - Dan Poynter’s Global eBook Award Silver, Business-Non-FictionWinner - Indie Author Excellence Award, Business Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessFinalist - Next Generation Indie Book Awards, BusinessWinner - Storytrade Awards, August 2024 Winner, Business/Finance categoryWinner - Reader Views Literary Awards, December 2024Winner - Regal Summit Book Award, Business/Investing/Marketing, July 2024Winner - Global Book Awards, August 15, 2024, Gold Winner: Business-EntrepreneurshipWinner - Independent Author Awards, 2024 Business/MotivationalWinner - Literary Titan Gold Book Award 2024Winner - Reader's Favorite Gold Medal Winner, Non-Fiction - Business/FinanceWinner - National Indie Excellence Awards, Business/Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessTRANSFORMING THE ENTREPRENEURIAL LANDSCAPEVALUEPRENEURS introduces a revolutionary approach to entrepreneurship by emphasizing a value-driven product development process. The book guides readers to start with a problem, listen to pain points, and solve them through a proven methodology that prioritizes delivering real value.FORWARD BY CHRIS HEIVLY, CO-FOUNDER OF MAPQUESTChris Heivly, co-founder of MapQuest and startup community builder, penned the foreword and praised the book's impact:"Valuepreneurs is an essential read for anyone who dreams of turning their innovative product idea into reality. The 5-stage, 15-step VDPD process is more than a guide; it's a mentor, a motivator, and a means to forge the path from idea to successful execution."HEIVLY DRAWS PARALLELS BETWEEN WADDELL'S APPROACH AND HIS OWN PHILOSOPHY"The parallel between Steve’s Valuepreneurs framework and my 'Build the Fort' metaphor in my two books is strong. It’s a shared philosophy that recognizes the complex terrain entrepreneurs must traverse and the overwhelming need to simplify our approach."RAVE REVIEWS FROM EDUCATORS AND INDUSTRY EXPERTSAshley L. Houchins Smith, Entrepreneurship & Business Academy Teacher, Kempsville High School, Virginia Beach, VA:"Valuepreneurs serves as an exceptional guide for young entrepreneurs, offering a roadmap from ideation to realization and beyond. As a high school entrepreneurship educator, I'm constantly seeking resources for my class. After years of collecting various texts, none had fully encapsulated the journey until I encountered this gem. The book covers a multitude of topics, breathing life into them with relevance and impact. I wholeheartedly believe that Valuepreneurs will empower my students with a more critical and creative mindset in their entrepreneurial journey.""Valuepreneurs by Steve Waddell is a genuinely effective self-help guide for entrepreneurs... The writing style is simple, straightforward, conversational, and, best of all, it is accessible... Very highly recommended." — Jamie Michele, Readers' FavoriteBOOK-BUY"This book isn't just words on paper. It's like having a wise mentor by your side, sharing the secrets of their success." — Sam Wright, Book-BuyKIRKUS REVIEWS"All the ideas are clearly and energetically presented... His forthright enthusiasm, coupled with his illustrative graphics, together allow him to lay out the fundamentals in ways that even experienced entrepreneurs will find helpful."AUTHOR'S VISION AND IMPACTSteve Waddell, a visionary entrepreneur with over [X] years of experience in product development and business growth, has crafted a blueprint for success that resonates with both seasoned business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs."I am humbled and thrilled by the recognition 'VALUEPRENEURS' has received," said Steve Waddell. "With 95% of new products failing, as noted by Harvard Professor Clayton Christensen, and 9 out of 10 startups failing according to Forbes, my goal with this book is to help change those numbers. By sharing everything I've learned—from both failures and successes—I aim to provide a roadmap for others to follow. Seeing 'VALUEPRENEURS' embraced by educational institutions and honored by esteemed awards is truly gratifying, as it means we're taking steps toward empowering entrepreneurs to succeed."EDUCATIONAL ADOPTIONEducational institutions are incorporating VALUEPRENEURS into their curricula, acknowledging its practical insights and actionable strategies. The book is set to inspire students this fall, equipping them with the tools to navigate the complex world of entrepreneurship with confidence and purpose.MEDIA INTEREST AND INDUSTRY BUZZThe unprecedented accolades have caught the attention of media outlets and industry leaders. VALUEPRENEURS is being hailed as a must-read for anyone looking to make a meaningful impact in the business world.ABOUT THE AUTHORSteve Waddell is a visionary entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in product development and business growth. Recognizing that 95% of new products fail and 90% of startups don't succeed, Steve developed the Value-Driven Product Development (VDPD) process to change those statistics. His methodology has guided countless entrepreneurs in turning their innovative ideas into successful products. Steve's mission is to empower others to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams by focusing on creating genuine value.AVAILABILITYVALUEPRENEURS: The New Rules for Building Products, Growing Your Business, and Achieving Your Entrepreneurial Dream is available now at major bookstores, online retailers, and in e-book formats.ABOUT ROSENTHOR PUBLISHING RosenThor Publishing, founded by Steve Waddell and Becky Reed, is dedicated to creating inspiring books while supporting meaningful causes. Named after their beloved rescue dogs, Rose and Thor, the company embodies a commitment to animal welfare. A portion of proceeds from each book sold is donated to German Shepherd rescue organizations like the Southeast German Shepherd Rescue (SGSR), aiding in rescuing dogs and finding them loving homes. By choosing RosenThor Publishing, readers not only gain valuable insights but also contribute to a noble cause.

