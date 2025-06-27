Moldovan police strengthen capabilities in intelligence‑led policing through OSCE training

Senior managers and crime analysts from the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate took part in OSCE training courses from 23 to 27 June in Chisinau to equip them with the tools to implement intelligence-led policing, a proactive and intelligence-driven approach to identifying, assessing, and addressing crime threats.

The training course for crime analysts from 25 to 27 June featured sessions on the principles of the intelligence cycle, advanced analytical techniques, and good practices in intelligence reporting. A particular emphasis was placed on the importance of data protection, privacy, and human rights compliance, as well as the use of technology and innovation in support of analytical functions.

A separate course was held for senior representatives from 23 to 24 June and focused on tools for managers to integrate intelligence-led approaches into daily operations, including core concepts, strategic thinking, inter-agency co-operation, threat analysis, and the use of emerging technologies in law enforcement.

Discussions also addressed ethical and legal considerations, data protection, and oversight mechanisms. They also explored how intelligence-led policing supports case prioritization, threat analysis, and resource allocation, emphasizing intelligence-led policing in combating organized crime, terrorism, and other major incidents.

The training courses were complemented by the OSCE’s donation of hardware and software to the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate’s Directorate for Information Analysis and the National Inspectorate for Investigations. The equipment will help bolster their analytical capabilities and reinforce Moldova’s efforts to develop modern, intelligence-driven policing practices.

“This training and the accompanying technical support mark a shift toward more informed and proactive policing,” said a senior manager from the General Police Inspectorate. “By strengthening our intelligence function and adopting modern approaches, we can better anticipate threats, allocate resources more effectively, and respond to complex criminal activities with greater precision and confidence.

These efforts were organized as part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region,” implemented jointly by the OSCE Secretariat’s Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre. The project is funded by France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.