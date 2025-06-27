OSCE expands focus on virtual assets taxation in second workshop in Moldova

Building on insights from the first workshop held in May, the OSCE organized a follow-up event on the taxation of virtual assets on 26 and 27 June in Chisinau, Moldova.

The workshop brought together eighteen representatives from Moldova’s State Tax Service and the Ministry of Finance to enhance their understanding of the complex and evolving landscape of crypto taxation.

Over the course of the workshop, participants engaged in a mix of theoretical sessions and practical exercises aimed at deepening their technical knowledge and increasing their operational capacity. The workshop covered a range of topics, including blockchain-based taxation mechanisms, common tax avoidance strategies involving cryptocurrencies, and compliance with international standards.

This training comes at a critical time, as Moldovan authorities are actively working to enhance the anti-money laundering framework and develop clear regulatory guidance for the virtual asset sector.

The workshop series was organized as part of the OSCE’s extra-budgetary project, “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money-Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets”, implemented by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities and funded by Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.