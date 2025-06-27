“Life has a way of guiding you”

Alexander reflects on his long journey with mental illness and the hope he found along the way. Dedicated to breaking the unhealthy cycles he experienced as a child, Alexander looks forward to the future with his own family.

I’ve lived with long-term depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) since I was ten years old. My symptoms include a lack of impulse control, panic attacks, anger issues, feeling alone and dissociated from reality, a lack of motivation and low self-worth.

The harsh reality is that I didn’t get support for years. I was alone and endured absolute hell, I even overcame suicide numerous times in my early twenties. I tried counselling, antidepressants, speaking to friends and none of it worked. But I always had hope. I realised that I needed to look inward. The answers I was looking for were right in front of me, not in others, at the bottom of a bottle or in a bag of drugs.

Three years ago, my wife and I welcomed our daughter into the world and ever since then I have gradually found myself again. I improved myself, maybe not for myself most of the time, but for them. I didn’t want to become my father and let good people down. I found courage in the need, and will, to be a better father and husband.