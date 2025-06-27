Supporting media development: OSCE promotes legal training for journalists in Kazakhstan

On 16 and 17 June in Astana as well as on 19 and 20 June 2025 in Almaty, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, in partnership with the Public Foundation “Legal Media Center” and Internews in Kazakhstan, organized two-day training workshops on “Legal Check-Up for Journalists.”

The event brought together 39 participants, including journalists from different regions of Kazakhstan, aiming to enhance their legal awareness and strengthen professional competencies in an evolving regulatory and technological environment. The workshop served as a platform to examine the practical implications of the updated Law on Mass Media, while also addressing broader challenges journalists face - such as navigating defamation and privacy legislation, understanding copyright in the digital age, and responding to the growing use of AI in media production.

Yuri Fenopetov, Acting Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, highlighted: “Modern journalists work in conditions where technological changes are happening rapidly, and the legal and ethical burden on the profession is growing. In these conditions, it is especially important that journalists have access to up-to-date knowledge about legislation, tools for protecting their rights and responsibilities arising from the status of a professional communicator.”

The training combined theoretical presentations with practical group exercises, enabling participants to apply their knowledge through simulated case scenarios. In addition, experts covered critical aspects of journalists’ safety - both digital and physical - ethical journalism standards, and international principles on freedom of expression, offering participants tools to apply these concepts in their daily work.

Diana Okremova, Director of the Public Foundation “Legal Media Center”, emphasized the importance of such training: “Such trainings are an opportunity for journalists to strengthen their knowledge, better understand the legal nuances of the profession, and structure their work taking into account modern challenges and professional standards.”

Based on an interactive and hands-on approach, all participants successfully completed final practical assignments and are now prepared to share their knowledge with their journalist colleagues. The event also served as a space for exchanging experiences and developing practical recommendations to support sustainable improvements in media practice in Kazakhstan.

The training workshop highlights the OSCE’s commitment to supporting media freedom and strengthening journalists’ capacities to operate effectively and safely in a legal and digital environment.