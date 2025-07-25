Preventing childhood statelessness: UNHCR, ODIHR and HCNM launch new publication

VIENNA, 25 July 2025 – The OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM), the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) launched a joint publication today entitled Opening Doors for Children: Prevention of Childhood Statelessness. Good Practices in the OSCE Area.

Conservative estimates indicate that millions of people around the world are stateless, and one third of them are children. Statelessness can have a devastating effect on children, and increases the likelihood they will grow up in poverty and instability. It restricts their access to education, healthcare, decent housing and other essential services. UNHCR, ODIHR, and the HCNM are committed to supporting OSCE participating States to end this.

“Statelessness is a silent crisis. It denies children access to basic services, isolates them from society, and undermines their future”, said the Permanent Representative of Finland to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council, Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen. “We need to better address these concerns through legislative reforms and improved administrative practices. The rights of the child are not optional. They are obligations.”

Today’s event brought together OSCE participating States, civil society and international organizations. The publication showcases a range of legal and policy measures that have been implemented by OSCE participating States to reduce childhood statelessness and aims to support further dialogue and exchange of good practices among stakeholders.

“Statelessness, particularly when it affects national minorities, is an issue that may appear technical or bureaucratic on the surface but can undermine inclusion, fuel grievances and challenge long-term social cohesion. Statelessness touches directly on the ability of individuals, including children, to fully participate in society. States have the primary responsibility to identify and protect stateless persons on their territories and take action to prevent and reduce statelessness,” said HCNM Christophe Kamp.

“By granting legal identity to stateless children, we unlock their access to essential services such as health care, education, and social protection. This not only empowers the children themselves, but also strengthens the resilience and cohesion of entire communities,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “ODIHR is dedicated to supporting States across the OSCE region in their efforts to prevent and end childhood statelessness.”

“No child should grow up without a nationality. States have the power to end statelessness by ensuring that every child is registered at birth and by incorporating safeguards in nationality laws to prevent statelessness at birth. This publication highlights practical steps Governments can take to make this a reality”, said Philippe Leclerc, UNHCR Regional Director for Europe.

Armando Augello Cupi, founder of Unione Italiana Apolidi, shared his lived experience of statelessness as well as his engagement in helping to improve the situation of stateless people in Italy and beyond. “As a person who was stateless for most of my life, I believe that sharing national good practices - and critically reflecting on them - can inspire more effective, rights-based systems to prevent statelessness at birth.”

Today’s launch highlighted good practices for preventing childhood statelessness, and builds on the long-standing collaboration between the OSCE and UNHCR in addressing the issue of statelessness more widely. This publication is part of HCNM and ODIHR’s ongoing co-operation with UNCHR, in line with their joint pledge at the Global Refugee Forum in 2023 and their participation in the Global Alliance to End Statelessness, launched in 2024.