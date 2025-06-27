Savannah’s Legal Titan: Stacey M. Goad Earns Fourth Consecutive ThreeBestRated® Award in 2025
There's nothing quite like restoring dignity to a person's life. ”SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “An average citizen cannot take on the complex field of criminal law alone. Without the help of a skilled legal advocate, the balance of power would be tipped overwhelmingly in favor of the state,” said Stacey M. Goad, a 2025 ThreeBestRated® award-winning criminal defense lawyer in Savannah.
— Stacey Goad
Goad has in-depth knowledge of how the state builds cases and how to break down any case to bring about positive outcomes for her clients. Her knowledge and unrivaled courtroom experience in handling matters from DUI cases to highly notorious felony cases serve as a great source for her clients facing criminal conduct as well as gaining her the prestigious ThreeBestRated® award for the fourth time.
Stacey M. Goad: A Beacon of Hope for Georgians Facing Criminal Allegations
Goad began her career as a prosecutor working both in Savannah and Atlanta, where she had been building cases for the states. Later, she found her true passion in helping good people regain their dignity in life, which ultimately led her to tear herself off from the States and found her own law firm, Atlantic Law Firm.
Goad represents people from all walks of life navigating DUI and criminal charges. She blends her 15 years of experience with her rigorous courtroom strategies and aggressive advocacy to mount a defense for her clients. Clients are her top priority. Her clients remark on her responsiveness, compassionate care, and the cordial relationship she builds with them. She is more than just a lawyer for her clients; she is a strategist, an effective advocate, and a fighter. From DUI charges, drug offenses, and violent crimes to bail matters, she strives to streamline the process and uphold the constitutional rights of Georgians.
“There's nothing quite like restoring dignity to a person's life,” Goad stated. She evaluates each case, identifies the weaknesses, presents witnesses, and collects evidence, ensuring no aspects are overlooked. Throughout her career, Goad has successfully handled hundreds of bench and jury trials, helping countless people secure their future.
Clients who have benefited from Goad have shared their happy stories which are all testaments of how dedicated the lawyer is.
Among the hundreds of reviews, one reads like this: “I had an incredible experience working with Attorney Goad on my case, which was successfully dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor. She was not only professional and knowledgeable but also very supportive during a stressful time. I often felt anxious, but Attorney Goad always responded to my emails promptly, most times within the hour, which helped ease my worries. When my chain of command was giving me a hard time with questions, she stepped in and spoke with them directly, making a huge difference. I highly recommend her to anyone in need of a dedicated and responsive attorney! Would’ve given 10 stars if I could’ve. She was an absolute blessing to me and my career!”
“Attorney Stacey Goad was amazing. I had 4 charges and with her hard work and diligence, they were all dismissed. I highly recommend that if you need a criminal attorney to guide you through the process and get the results you want, she is the one to go to,” said another client.
Goad’s true intentions are purely to help her clients. She offers free consultation and extends her legal services throughout Georgia, including Darien, Garden City, Brunswick, Bloomingdale, Pembroke, Jesup, Richmond Hill, Savannah, Kingsland, Ludowici, Townsend, Midway, Thunderbolt, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Hinesville, St. Mary’s, Tybee Island, and the surrounding areas.
Individuals facing criminal charges in Georgia can contact Goad and her team at notguiltysavannah.com.
Stacey M. Goad
The Atlantic Law Firm
+1 912-209-9000
attorneygoad@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
✨Savannah’s Fiercest Defender: How Stacey M. Goad Beat the Odds & Won 4 Straight Legal Awards! 🥳
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.