Frisco, TX Divorce Attorney Recognized With 2025 Elite Lawyer Award

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Linda Risinger are excited to share that our founding attorney, Linda N. Risinger, has been named as an Elite Lawyer for 2025 for her continued excellence in the practice of family law. Elite Lawyer is a directory service that highlights accomplished attorneys, putting prospective clients in touch with trusted legal professionals. Attorney Risinger was first recognized as an Elite Lawyer in 2021, and since then, she has continued to act as a compassionate guide and advocate for her clients.

In 1989, Attorney Risinger opened the doors to her private practice, representing clients in family law issues throughout the Frisco area. With over 30 years of experience, Attorney Risinger has honed her negotiation skills outside of court, but she is just as qualified to advocate for her clients in trial. Additionally, Linda has received formal training in mediation through the American Arbitration Association, and she has mediated sensitive family law issues for more than 20 years.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University, Linda Risinger went on to attend Southern Methodist University School of Law in Dallas, TX, where she obtained her Juris Doctor in 1983. She was admitted to the state bar the same year.

In every case she handles, Attorney Risinger seeks the best possible outcome with minimal cost to her clients. Her proven trial experience allows her to effectively voice her clients’ concerns in court, as she provides skilled representation to mothers, fathers, husbands, and wives.

About the Law Offices of Linda Risinger

The Law Offices of Linda Risinger provides clients with legal advice and representation for a variety of family law issues, including divorce, child custody, domestic violence cases, and more. Based in Frisco, our firm represents clients across North Texas.

