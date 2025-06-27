Multi-Million Dollar Settlements for Victims - Foyle Legal Wins Its Seventh ThreeBestRated® Award in 2025
It's a huge honor to be recognized as one of the best in the industry. It is really a testament to the collective effort of our team. Our team’s dedication and expertise are what make this possible.”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accidents can be fatal and bring about life-altering changes to the victim, physically, emotionally, mentally, and financially. One cannot handle the situation all alone and needs expert support and guidance. The residents of Perth are blessed with Foyle Legal as their trusted ally. The team’s performance has always been excellent and they take pride in having helped their clients secure payouts worth millions.
— Christian Foyle, the founder.
Recently, they reached the milestone of receiving ThreeBestRated® trophy for the seventh time since 2019, after meeting their 50-Point Inspection criteria. “It's a huge honor to be recognized as one of the best in the industry. It is really a testament to the collective effort of our team. Our team’s dedication and expertise are what make this possible,” said Christian Foyle, the founder of the firm.
“This recognition motivates us to keep delivering exceptional service and to never lose sight of what matters most, helping our clients achieve life-changing outcomes.”
Foyle Legal: What Gives Them the Winning Edge?
Since its inception in 2012, the Foyle Legal team has been working tirelessly to protect the rights of West Australians. Over the years, they have helped over 10,000 individuals achieve the compensation that they deserve. Their strong legal support and fierce advocacy have naturally earned them a loyal client base who always trust the team for their claims-related issues. Many of their clients are previously turned away by other firms — something that sets the team apart.
>> No Win No Fee! The Foyle Legal team takes pride in the fact that they offer ‘no win no fee’ service for their clients, ensuring the elimination of financial barriers while accessing legal support and allowing them to concentrate on their recovery.
>> Accessibility: Staying accessible is one of the firm’s strongest commitments. “At Foyle Legal, it is all about making sure every client feels heard, valued, and supported,” said Christian. The team is fluent in English, Mandarin & Cantonese Chinese, Shona, Portuguese, Yoruba, Igbo, Tamil and Malay. This enables their team to serve a wide range of clients from all walks of life.
>> Full-fledged Client Support: Foyle Legal’s dedicated team aims to listen to their clients. They dedicate a full hour to each client to understand their problems, needs and look for intricacies that other firms might overlook to ensure clients get the right compensation they deserve.
Case Studies to Speak Volume of Foyle Legal’s Excellence
Christian feels delighted to share some of the case studies with the ThreeBestRated® team, which are the real examples that highlight Foyle Legal’s expertise, perseverance and client-first approach that landed them at the top.
1. A Case that Defined Foyle Legal’s Commitment to Justice:
One case that continues to stand out in the history of the firm and is close to Christian’s heart involves a 19-year-old migrant worker. The worker, who had arrived in Australia very recently, met with an accident on a construction site that led to severe hand injury.
Despite the severity of his injury, his workers' compensation claim was denied, as his employer’s insurer argued that he had not met the policy’s requirements. The worker was left alone to navigate the case with limited English. He had no income, no recourse and no support.
But Foyle Legal’s team, whose excellence has left no stone unturned, challenged the employer’s insurer on behalf of the young worker to prove the employer’s responsibility. Though the Covid-related border closure halted the proceedings, it didn’t stop the team. They collaborated with international experts and gathered crucial evidence remotely to build a strong defense for the young worker.
And the result? Four years of relentless advocacy had resulted in securing over A$1.1 million settlement for the injured worker. “The worker’s plan was to open a restaurant in Perth and give back to the community by offering affordable meals,” said Christian.
Foyle Legal is one of the success stories that stand as testament to the firm's persistence, integrity and legal support for their clients.
2. Fighting for Beyond the Average Settlement
Another case study involves a motorcycle accident victim. The team takes a strategic and comprehensive approach to every case, ensuring that each client’s long-term needs are prioritized.
In this case, too, they proved themselves. One of their clients suffered a motor vehicle accident and was unable to return to work, which led to loss of income and quality of life. In general, the average compensation is around A$130,000. But the team recognized that the amount fell short of covering the client's lifelong care and support.
The team went ahead by collaborating with occupational therapists to determine the long-term cost of care and consulted with architects to design home modifications that would improve accessibility and quality of life. And, finally, their attention to detail and advocacy secured an A$3.2 million settlement—a figure that far exceeded the average. “For us, fair compensation means fighting for what our clients truly need to move forward with their lives.”
3. Beyond Fee: A Decade of Unwavering Support
This is another such case that stands to Foyle Legal’s core objective: “No Win No Fee”. The client’s name is Anna and was suffering from both a psychological injury and a foot injury in the workplace. Her compensation payments were cut off and she reached the compensation cap–which further complicated the process. But the real complication was that the team had to address the psychological trauma alongside the physical injury that the client was going through. But Foyle Legal didn’t walk away.
Foyle Legal stood by her for over a decade. Such dedication is a very rare scenario in the legal industry, especially when a law firm follows ‘no win no fee’. “People often underestimate the long-term impact of these injuries, but we made sure she wasn't left behind. That's what real commitment looks like,” Christian expressed in pride.
Advocating for People, Not Just Clients!
Foyle Legal truly cares not only for their clients but also for their entire community. This is evident in a situation where the team worked against a bill.
When the government proposed a bill, which threatened to drastically limit the rights of individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents, it was Foyle Legal’s team who understood the negative repercussions it may have on people and jumped into action. They leveraged their online platform to educate their clients and community about the bill’s potential consequences. Additionally, they collaborated with industry bodies and engaged directly with lawmakers to defend the rights of injured Western Australians. Their efforts paid off: the bill was ultimately withdrawn.
It became a defining moment in their advocacy journey. This victory served as a powerful reminder that their commitment extends far beyond individual cases—it’s about safeguarding the legal rights of the community as a whole.
Beyond such things, Foyle Legal is a strong believer in giving back. They have created over 300 free educational videos to help people understand their rights. “It's about creating a ripple effect, empowering not just our clients, but the wider community.”
Foyle Legal approaches each case with compassion and precision. Rather than offering just legal support, they strive to provide emotional support during the hard times. The team handles a wide range of compensation claims, related to personal injury, workplace injuries, car accidents and wills. For more information or to contact the team, visit foylelegal.com.
