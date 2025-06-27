Krungthai Money Expo 2024 by The Others Co., Ltd. Wins Gold in A' Trade Show Design Award

Krungthai Money Expo 2024

The Others Co., Ltd.'s Innovative Pavilion Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of trade show design, has announced The Others Co., Ltd. as a winner of the Golden A' Design Award for their exceptional work titled "Krungthai Money Expo 2024" in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Krungthai Money Expo 2024 pavilion design within the trade show industry and underscores The Others Co., Ltd.'s outstanding contribution to the field of design.The Krungthai Money Expo 2024 pavilion design showcases the importance of innovative and engaging exhibit spaces in the trade show industry. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, this award-winning design demonstrates the practical benefits of well-executed trade show architecture for visitors, exhibitors, and the industry as a whole. The Others Co., Ltd.'s achievement serves as an inspiration for the trade show community, encouraging further exploration of creative and effective design solutions.Inspired by the wings of the Vayupaksa bird from Krungthai Bank's logo, the pavilion's striking design features a roof resembling stacked wings made of steel and polycarbonate with feather-like fins. Spanning an impressive 1,000 square meters, the open-space layout allows for easy access from all directions, while mixed-height furniture enhances connectivity between units. The strategic use of lighting on the fins creates a layered, transparent effect, adding to the pavilion's unique visual appeal.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to The Others Co., Ltd.'s commitment to pushing the boundaries of trade show design. The award not only validates the firm's innovative approach but also motivates the team to continue pursuing excellence in future projects. By setting a new standard for engaging and functional exhibit spaces, the Krungthai Money Expo 2024 pavilion has the potential to influence the direction of trade show design and inspire other professionals in the field.Team MembersKrungthai Money Expo 2024 was designed by The Others Co., Ltd., with key contributions from Managing Director Nontawat Charoenchasri, Co-Founders Parus Kiravanich and Sittipong Hongthong, and a talented team of architects including Chalongkiat Thongthanee, Theeradech Saoharuetasothon, Kittiwat Pantongkam, Metha Suriyavijitseranee, Preechaya Chanmak, Phubet Surin, and Pissawat Phojan. The project was organized by HIO CONNEXION in collaboration with the client, Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Krungthai Money Expo 2024 pavilion design at:About The Others Co., Ltd.The Others Co., Ltd. is an architectural design studio founded in 2016 as a spin-off from DUCTSTORE the design guru , a multidisciplinary design firm. With a focus on creating distinct and conceptually complex architectural forms guided by a minimalist sensibility, The Others aims to bring an alternative voice to Thailand's architectural landscape. The studio's signature design approach emphasizes the rhythm of solid and void, expressed through geometric forms and precise lines.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within their respective fields. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this esteemed recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of trade show and exhibition design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award aims to promote and celebrate superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, trade show industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award seeks to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation and advancement in the trade show industry and beyond.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://tradeshow-award.com

