Gauteng Roads and Transport warns public of fake appointment letter

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has been made aware of a fake “letter of appointment” targeting individuals and companies that have submitted bids for tenders.

The Department asserts the letter is fake and has not been authorised by it.

In it, the fake letter refers to the appointment of companies to the Professional Service Providers (PSP) panel as per Tender no: DRT03042024 (‘Panel of Consultants for Professional Engineering Services") and duly signed off by the Head of Department.

The Department wishes to categorically state that this process is ongoing and has not been concluded. This means no appointment letters were or are being issued to any service providers as the evaluation process of proposals is yet to conclude.

Valid appointments will be on condition that all required documents are finalised and signed, including identifying guarantees and signing of all related agreements.

The Department further urges the public not to fall prey to this fake appointment letter as it is alleged that the fraudsters are collecting monies and bribes using names of officials in the Department.

In 2024, the Department invited consultants/service providers to submit an expression of interest for professional engineering services. These ranged from design, supervision of construction projects, and implementation of turnkey projects as and when required for the period of three years.

The Department wishes to reiterate that the “appointment letter” is fake and is meant to deceive and defraud. Any such person purporting conclusion of the appointment is not being truthful.

Individuals and companies are warned this is being used to create confusion, spread misinformation and facilitate fraudulent activities.

Those individuals and companies who have received such a “letter” are kindly requested to verify the authenticity and are urged to contact Director: SCM – Ms Tshikalange Ravele on email: Tshikalange.Ravele@gauteng.gov.za or her office on (011) 355 7421 and/or Mr Mpho Mahoa (Director: Security Management) on 069 002 4653 or email to: Mpho.Mahoa@gauteng.gov.za



For media queries, contact:

Mr King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

