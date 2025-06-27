Western Cape Mobility urges motorists to exercise caution following flooding

The Western Cape Government urges motorists to remain vigilant as several roads across the province have been affected by flooding following a severe cold front that made landfall on Wednesday, 25 June. Heavy rainfall continued into Thursday, 26 June, and forecasts indicate that wet conditions will persist into the weekend and next week.

The Western Cape Mobility Department’s Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement officers have been deployed across affected regions, attending to road closures and managing traffic flow. In some cases, roads have become impassable due to flooding or damaged infrastructure, including washed-away bridge structures.

If travel during adverse weather is unavoidable, motorists are urged to:

Reduce speed and keep a safe following distance.

Turn on headlights for visibility, even during the day.

Never attempt to drive through flooded roads or bridges – the water may be deeper than it appears, and the road may be damaged underneath.

Stay informed by listening to traffic updates on local radio stations.

Obey all instructions from traffic officers and road signs.

"Our officers are working around the clock to respond to dangerous situations on our roads. I urge motorists to prioritise their safety and that of others by obeying closure signs, avoiding flooded areas, and exercising extreme caution. The safety of every resident is our top priority," said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

The Western Cape Government will continue to monitor road conditions in collaboration with local authorities and provide updates where necessary.

Stay safe, stay informed, and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

