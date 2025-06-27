Submit Release
Government Communications gives clarity on Statement on the IDC Board appointments

In the Cabinet statement of Thursday, 26 June 2025, an announcement was made with regard to the appointment of eight members to serve on the Board of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). 

It has come to the attention of the Cabinet Office that one of the people appointed to the Board of the IDC has a conflict of interest. This matter will be rectified at the next Cabinet meeting.

