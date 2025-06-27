Minister Pemmy Majodina hands over completed Module 2 of the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works, 29 Jun

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, will on Sunday, 29 June 2025, hand over a completed Module 2 of the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works as part of ongoing efforts to expand access to water services to the people of Hammanskraal. Minister Majodina will be joined by the Gauteng MEC for COGTA, Mr Jacob Mamabolo and the Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Cllr Nasiphi Moya.

The areas that will benefit from this phase of the project will be Majakaneng (On the eastern side of Makapanstad road), Kudube Unit 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and Unit D, Jubillee Tower, Jubille Direct and Dominican Tower. Module 1 has been supplying water the area of Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville) and Babelegi Industrial since the 6th of January 2025.

The progress registered in Hammanskraal is attributed to the strong collaboration between the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Gauteng Provincial Government and City of Tshwane.

The entire project, consisting of four modules, was initially planned to be completed in 2024, which was later revised to June 205 for both the package plant and associated works. Unfortunately, persistent heavy rainfalls experienced in the area during the month of January to April negatively affected construction activities. As a result of these challenges and delays, the construction timelines have been re-adjusted to the end of September 2025. Completion of Modules 3 and 4 is scheduled for end of August and September respectively.

The hand over of Module 2 will be followed by a community imbizo session where Minister Majodina, Mayor Moya and MEC Mamabolo will engage with members of the community around issues of water provision in their area.

The hand over of Module 2 will take place as follows:

Date: Sunday,29 June 2025

Time: 13:00

Venue: Klipdrift Package Plant, Mandela Village, Hammanskraal

The community imbizo session will take place as follows:

Date: Sunday, 29 June 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Makgoba Sebothoma Community Hall, Unit D, Temba, Hammanskraal

For media confirmations, please contact Maria Lebese on 082 611 9264 or lebesem@dws.gov.za

For more information contact:

Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

E-mail: Mathebulam4@dws.gov.za

Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

Mayoral Spokesperson

Sam Mgobozi

Cell: 078 231 5977

