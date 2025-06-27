ELECFREAKS will Present micro:bit STEM Tools at ISTELive 2025

ELECFREAKS will present at ISTELive 2025

ELECFREAKS will showcase latest micro:bit STEM tools and kits at ISTELive 2025, from June 29 to July 2, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas.

HONG KONG, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELECFREAKS , a developer of educational programming tools and micro:bit-based hardware, will participate in ISTELive 2025, one of the leading conferences for educational technology, taking place from June 29 to July 2, 2025, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.ELECFREAKS is dedicated to providing accessible and hands-on STEM learning resources for educators and students. At ISTELive 2025, the ELECFREAKS team will showcase their latest micro:bit-compatible kits and modules, designed to make STEM education more engaging and practical for K-12 classrooms.Visitors to the ELECFREAKS booth (EXHALL2, Stand 622) can see live demonstrations of our new arrivals such as the Nezha Pro Sports Kit , Petal Smart Home Explorer Kit, and Jacdac Smart Exploration Kit and so on. These tools aim to encourage curiosity, support problem-solving, and help students apply coding and electronics in real-world scenarios.“We look forward to meeting educators and partners at ISTELive 2025,” said the ELECFREAKS team. “Our goal is to make programming and electronics education more approachable and enjoyable for both teachers and students.”Attendees are welcome to visit the booth to explore new micro:bit accessories, join hands-on workshops, and learn more about how ELECFREAKS products can support STEM teaching and learning.Event Details:Event: ISTELive 2025Venue: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205, United StatesDate: June 29 – July 2, 2025Hall: EXHALL2Stand Number: 622For more information or to arrange a meeting during the event, please contact services@elecfreaks.com.ELECFREAKS looks forward to connecting with the ISTE community and exploring new ways to support STEM education in the classroom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.