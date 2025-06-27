Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré on SA Renewable Energy Masterplan

The advent of the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM) places us on a path where skills development within the renewable energy sector becomes tantamount.

One of SAREM’s goals is to ensure that 25 000 jobs are created within the sector by 2030. This requires industrialisation, training, and empowerment to happen simultaneously and efficiently.

One of the key SAREM initiatives already launched is the Energy and Water Sector Education Training Authority’s (EWSETA) PowerUp platform. This platform was developed by EWSETA and GreenCape, in partnership with UK PACT.

PowerUp is a skills-facilitation digital platform designed to connect industry, post-school education and training (PSET) institutions, industry associations, SETAs, and social compact partners. It serves as a central platform aimed at addressing critical skills shortages and creating pathways to employment within the renewable energy value chain.

This programme aims to serve as a bridge between the skills that the renewable energy industry requires and what is currently available through various institutions. Along with creating awareness by actively communicating opportunities within the sector, PowerUp aims to:

Identify and address gaps in current occupational skills through recognised training programs

Unlock SETA funding to support training and credential development

Provide opportunities for students to gain practical experience and complete their qualifications

Connect vetted individuals, including youth and transitioning workers, to training and job opportunities

Various stakeholders are involved with PowerUp, and there is an opportunity for more partners to join in order to achieve full participation from all industry stakeholders. I will introduce SAREM and PowerUp to municipalities and stakeholders across the country, as the local level is where the benefits of jobs in the renewable energy sector will have the greatest impact.

There should be no ambiguity about our goal to create an enabling environment where young people and women can access skills development and employment opportunities in the ever-growing renewable energy sector.

More information about PowerUp may be obtained at https://ewseta.org.za/power-up/

