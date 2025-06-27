Minister Ronald Lamola: High-Level Session of the Third G20 Sherpa Meeting

Honourable Premier of the North West Province, Mr Lazarus Mokgosi,

Mr Zane Dangor, G20 Sherpa and Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa,

Sherpas from G20 Members, Invited Guests and International Organisatons,

Members of the Economic Committee, North West Provincial Government, the Free State Provincial Government and the Northern Cape Provincial Government,

Senior Officials from National Departments and the North West Province,

Colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

On this day, 70 years ago, 26 June 1955, the people of South Africa from all walks of life congregated under the hawkish eyes of the Apartheid government and declared the following:

We, the People of South Africa, declare for all our country and the world to know:

that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white, and that no government can justly claim authority unless it is based on the will of all the people;

that our people have been robbed of their birthright to land, liberty and peace by a form of government founded on injustice and inequality;

that our country will never be prosperous or free until all our people live in brotherhood, enjoying equal rights and opportunities;

that only a democratic state, based on the will of all the people, can secure to all their birthright without distinction of colour, race, sex or belief;

And therefore, we, the people of South Africa, black and white together equals, countrymen and brothers adopt this Freedom Charter;

And we pledge ourselves to strive together, sparing neither strength nor courage, until the democratic changes here set out have been won.

With regards to International Relations they declared that:

There Shall Be Peace And Friendship!

South Africa shall be a fully independent state which respects the rights and sovereignty of all nations;

South Africa shall strive to maintain world peace and the settlement of all international disputes by negotiation – not war;

Peace and friendship amongst all our people shall be secured by upholding the equal rights, opportunities and status of all;

The freedom charter became the foundational document of our Constitution it informs our constitutional and international outlook. It is the bedrock of our human rights outlook domestically and internationally. So, when you hear us anchoring our international relations policy on human rights, it has a 70-year-old foundation, it will never change.

We’re glad you’re here in our country on this important day to find solutions to the people of the world. I hope your colleagues from the other tracks, Finance, and other working groups who’ve been meeting since the beginning of this year have told you about the scenic beauty of our country from Cape Town, Durban, the Pilanseberg National Park and here in Sun City the North West Province.

(If I have to boast myself, we’re very good hosts and yes, our wine is the best.)

We meet today at a time of profound geoeconomic tensions that continue to weigh on the global economy. Across the world we have seen various institutions such as the World Bank and IMF, amongst others revising down the global growth prospects in the wake of the geoeconomic tensions.

The African economies, and indeed here at home, we also face various headwinds. This moment makes the current engagements even more important in revitalising the world economies, and indeed, exploring opportunities for Africa, and South Africa.

In the very Province we are in today, the North West, lies many opportunities and resources. The province is not just rich in minerals it’s the heartbeat of the global energy and tech revolution. Beneath this soil lies the world’s platinum, gold, uranium, the copper for wires, the vanadium for batteries, the fluorspar for medical tech. These are not just rocks they are the DNA of electric vehicles, renewable grids, and life-saving isotopes. They are at the heart of global commerce.

Yet there’s a stark paradox: while the world runs on our resources, the value does not stay here. The minerals leave raw. The batteries, the solar panels, the cancer treatments are made elsewhere. We export wealth but import back its transformed value. This is a phenomenon we see across Africa. In an award-winning book Cobalt Red Siddharth Kara argues that: it is the blood of the Congo that powers our lives.

This is why South Africa’s G20 Presidency puts forward a Critical Minerals Framework that will rewrite this anomaly and revitalise our industrial strategies and manufacturing capabilities. Today’s system is unsustainable: As mineral-rich nations our path of development must be on equitable terms and importantly empower the citizens of our countries through job opportunities, and economic development.

Ladies and gentlemen, our mission is clear: we must turn these buried treasures into local jobs, factories, and sovereignty. Equally, the value we will create will still empower the world as we will seek to continuously export and strengthen global commerce, and our role in it. This is not just economics; it is Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability – the theme of our Presidency. And without doubt the G20, is a platform that can ensure: the era of extraction without equity ends, and we begin an era of true partnership and collaboration for the good of sustainable development across countries (not just a few that is mutual beneficial.

Your Excellences,

This important meeting which comes at the midpoint of South Africa’s historic G20 Presidency, also coincides with unprecedented global turmoil both geopolitically and geoeconomically.

Aristotle’s observation is proving itself once again:

“It is more difficult to organise a peace than to win a war; but the fruits of victory will be lost if the peace is not organised.”

According to the OECD’s States of Fragility 2025 Assessment, the number of armed conflicts is at its highest level since the Cold War, with state-based conflicts including proxy wars, civil wars, coups, ranking as the top global risk for 2025.

State rivalries are fuelling fragmentation, with economic decoupling, and proxy conflicts undermining global stability. These international competition dynamics are exacerbating fragility in vulnerable regions while also weakening multilateral institutions that underpin the rules-based international order.

These are not just words here on our continent we have seen humanitarian crisis that is on a scale that the world has never seen with the conflict in Sudan. I venture to say this is no longer a crisis, but a moral emergency that demands our collective consciousness and humanity. Over 30 million people need lifesaving aid in Sudan, and more than 12 million have been displaced Africa’s gravest displacement crisis in modern history.

State sovereignty and the right to development and security are fundamental to a functioning international order. Now we see violation of these fundamental principles of territorial sovereignty and political independence enshrined in article 2(4) of the UN Charter, as some stretch self-defence into speculation.

Following last week’s US military strikes in the Iran, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said “At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos,”

We understood the United Nation’s promise 80-years ago: collective security over coercion, the extinguishing of the law of the jungle! Alas we find ourselves in an evolving global disorder that brings with it many perils for the weak and vulnerable.

As South Africa, we have adopted an anti-war stance. This is because we know too well that war offers no victors, only victims. Double standards in diplomacy and the paralysis at the UN Security Council have crippled conflict resolution, mediation and peace efforts. These systemic challenges must be addressed to reclaim a global rationality that builds on stability, peace, certainty and sustainability.

The world needs more diplomacy and peace with the UN at its pinnacle.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Economic and technological pressures are immense and place further strain on a fatigued international system. The ever-worrying debt crises, supply-chain disruptions, and geoeconomic confrontation including tariffs only intensify instability and cause immeasurable pain particularly on countries of the global south.

The current and troubling global economic environment signifies a major trend towards economic nationalism; some states are distancing themselves from the globalised trade framework that has prevailed for many decades and underpinned this rules-based system of non-discrimination and shared values.

We must avoid this path, as we all know well that—trade is an engine for economic development and improvement in the standards of living across nations.

Your Excellences,

The digital economy undoubtedly continues to develop at a rapid pace, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and deepening inequalities across the globe. We must act with purpose to support digital transformation, equitable access to data and infrastructure and support innovation with a human-centric focus.

That said, cyber and hybrid warfare coupled with AI-driven threats create asymmetric risks, accelerating conflict escalation and reducing diplomatic windows of opportunity to act.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The OECD report that I quoted earlier, further identifies and unpacks other very troubling trends. It estimates that 2 billion people live in fragile context, accounting for 72% of the world’s extreme poor. They face climate-driven disasters such as adverse and dangerous natural phenomena including severe heatwaves, devastating floods, hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires which exacerbate human insecurity.

Food security is of particular concern to us all as its causes are both climate driven and geopolitically imposed. These systemic challenges additionally extend to other key of human security concerns which are amplified by transnational threats including the forced migration crises, pandemics, and resource scarcity.

Sadly, sustainable development remains an aspirational goal not only for the G20 but the world at large. We are now only five years from the Agenda 2030 deadline, yet only 17% of the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) are on track, while 35% are stagnating or regressing.

Honourable delegates, it is more than apparent that in the absence of sustained and continuous multilateral cooperation coupled with much needed reform to the existing global governance architecture these systemic challenges and highly probable risks will continue to undermine the rules-based international system entrenching inequality, unravelling global solidarity and creating the potential for irreversible fragmentation.

Transformational and peace-oriented diplomacy has become more relevant than ever before. Revitalising diplomacy and honest transparent engagements are critical to mitigating these challenges and creating conditions for credibility, peace, stability and equitable shared economic prosperity. Diplomacy’s role in peace, security, and human rights, must be underscored by fundamental international norms, values and principles that underpin humanity.

The G20 can lead in a moment of crisis. The G20 can help address the weaknesses of multilateral system. The G20 can ensure that our collective humanity is not abandoned. Our deliberations can no longer hollow, our shared prosperity now more than ever demands collaboration that pursues solutions that address some of the most pressing global challenges confronting humanity and impacting on global growth and development.

The G20 is persuasive body which holds great influence in the world.

I wish you well in your deliberations.

I thank you.

