Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemns Soweto shooting incident and calls for calm

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has expressed deep concern and condemnation following the tragic incident in Soweto in which a life was lost, and several others were injured and placed at risk.

“The lives of innocent people were put in danger when bullets flew around Maponya Mall. This is not only a matter of criminality but an affront to our democratic values,” said Minister Kubayi.

According to preliminary information, the incident is believed to have been the result of an unfortunate misunderstanding between traditional taxi operators and e-hailing operators.

“As a daughter of Soweto, I stand shoulder to shoulder with community leaders in condemning this senseless act. As Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, and Co-Chair of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, I cannot remain silent when our people’s constitutional rights are trampled upon,” Minister Kubayi stated.

The Constitution of the Republic guarantees every person the right to choose their trade, occupation, or profession freely. Preventing others from engaging in their chosen trade is a violation of these rights and undermines the principles upon which our democracy is built.

The Minister extended condolences to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a full and speedy recovery. “We will work tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders to ensure justice is served and that this challenge is addressed decisively,” she said.

Addressing those behind such acts, Minister Kubayi called for a change in mindset. “Competition, when healthy, can strengthen industries rather than weaken them. Informal traders at taxi ranks, selling similar goods, compete without violence by improving their products and services. This spirit of coexistence must be embraced by our transport sector.”

She emphasised that in many developed countries, various modes of transport, taxis, buses, trains, trams, low-cost airlines, bicycles, and e-scooters, coexist and contribute to economic growth. “Our traditional taxi industry is an integral part of our economy and must remain so. However, it should adapt, modernise, and embrace healthy competition to ensure sustainability and service excellence.”

The Minister further called for calm, restraint, and constructive engagement between all parties involved, adding that government remains committed to facilitating dialogue and finding lasting solutions.

