MPD Makes Arrest in L Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.



On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was working as a Department of Public Works Parking Enforcement Officer, in the 2500 block of L Street, Northwest. The victim was writing a parking ticket on a vehicle when the suspect approached and snatched the victim’s government issued device. The suspect then fled the scene with the property.

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, 32-year-old Maylin Carranza-Garcia, of Annandale, VA, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25095352



