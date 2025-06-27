LaRudche Releases New Funk-R&B Single 'Mind My Own Business' Highlighting Confidence and Authenticity

LaRudche Drops Empowering Funk-R&B Anthem “Mind My Own Business” LaRudche Drops Empowering Funk-R&B Anthem “Mind My Own Business”

The Buenos Aires-born, Dubai-based singer delivers a bold message of self-empowerment with her latest track.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaRudche , a Dubai-based singer known for her genre-blending sound and theatrical stage presence, announces the release of her latest single, “Mind My Own Business” , a funk-infused R&B anthem that encourages self-confidence, individuality, and staying true to one’s path.The single features a groovy bassline, retro-inspired guitar rhythms, and dynamic vocals, combining elements of 1970s funk with a modern R&B edge. The production embraces live instrumentation and expressive vocal phrasing, aiming to uplift and inspire listeners through its empowering lyrics.“I wrote this as a reminder to myself and others that true power comes from within,” says LaRudche. “It’s about walking in your purpose, not comparing yourself to others, and owning your story.”Selected Lyrics:“Walking down the streets, in my highest heels / Confidence is key, bring your biggest dreams — you can make it real.”LaRudche’s performance blends musical storytelling with stylistic flair, drawing comparisons to artists like Prince, Erykah Badu, and Beyoncé. The track delivers a message of resilience and personal empowerment, resonating with anyone navigating the challenges of self-expression in a fast-paced world.About LaRudcheOriginally from Buenos Aires, LaRudche has become one of Dubai’s most recognized live performers. With a background in jazz, blues, funk, and soul, her music reflects a global influence and a deep commitment to authentic artistry. Known for her powerful voice, bold presence, and emotionally driven performances, she continues to carve out a unique space in the independent music scene.“Mind My Own Business” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

