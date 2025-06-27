Sci Fi Thriller 'Waystation' to Launch

Veteran producer Jainardhan Sathyan looks at a video monitor during a recent shoot.

A Bold Leap in Virtual Production from an Award-Winning Media Innovator!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning producer Jainardhan Sathyan is spearheading a pioneering sci-fi project titled "Waystation"—a proof-of-concept episode, that fuses cinematic storytelling with cutting-edge virtual production. This project reinforces Sathyan’s reputation for extraordinary ability in high-impact media creation and post-production leadership.“'Waystation' is a natural evolution of everything I’ve been building—character-driven storytelling, scalable sci-fi IP, and the smartest production tech available,” said Sathyan, who serves as Executive Producer. “We’re designing a universe that’s intimate yet epic, using tools that redefine how worlds are built.”The concept follows a resilient woman navigating a teleportation hub on her journey to Mars. What begins as a layover soon becomes a high-stakes clash with a dangerous fugitive—and an exploration of the light and dark forces within us all.Sathyan’s vision for the project includes the deployment of IntelliTrack, a patented camera tracking system developed specifically for ICVFX and LED volume filmmaking. This technology will be implemented under the supervision of veteran ICVFX artist and IntelliTrack inventor - Venkatakrishnan Alwar, whose credits include Hollywood blockbusters such as Maleficent, Iron Man 3, and the Harry Potter series.Joining the international creative team is screenwriter Darren Dalton (Red Dawn, The Outsiders), known for emotionally grounded genre storytelling. The film is directed by Rudolf Buitendach (Selling Isobel, Where the Road Runs Out), an award-winning filmmaker praised for blending realism with stylized world-building.Producer Gopi Ethamukala of Triangle Tales Pte Ltd—one of Singapore’s most prolific content creators for Mediacorp and IMDA—brings two decades of large-scale episodic production experience and regional industry support to the project.Sathyan’s leadership as a content creator is well-established. He served as VFX Producer on Vendetta (starring Bruce Willis) and produced six blockbuster series for Pocket FM: Saving Nora, The Return, The Billionaire’s Accidental Bride, Insta Empire, Rekindled Heartache, and Unravelling the Son-in-Law. The audio versions of these titles garnered hundreds of millions of plays on the Pocket FM platform. All six were adapted into live-action vertical and square-format videos, produced by Sathyan’s company, Hostage Film LLC, and distributed widely across the Pocket FM app and social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.In 2024, Sathyan was honored with a Silver Telly Award for Visual Effects and an American Marketing Association Award for Best Digital Campaign (Future48 – Your Future Made in Arizona). His work blends commercial success, artistic vision, and emerging tech in the field of film and digital media.Waystation’s proof-of-concept is designed as a launchpad for an Asia-Pacific-led sci-fi franchise targeting global streamers. It also serves as a model for international collaboration in virtual production filmmaking, with scalability for both feature films and episodic series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.