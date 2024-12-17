Johnny Austen Stars in Upcoming Situation Comedy Pilot 'Broke AF'

Actor Johnny Austen stars in new sitcom pilot "Broke AF."

The Acclaimed Australian Actor Joins the Cast of the Proposed Situation Comedy from Producers Maegan McConnell and Heather Wood!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed stage actor Johnny Austen has joined the cast of the comedy pilot “Broke AF,” from producers Maegan McConnell and Heather Wood.“I’m very excited to be a part of this project from these two very talented producer/creators,” Austen said. “I play Drew, an unemployed mall Santa with big ambitions to be a professional gamer, although he is too lazy to make that happen, he’s a very fun character to play.”The pilot follows the story of Molly and Addy, as they try to tackle the challenges of love, work and the uniqueness of simply living in Los Angeles. In order to play the lovable loser Drew, Austen draws on his stage experience where he played a variety of dramatic and sometimes quirky characters with a penchant for drama and occasional humor.The cast includes Bonnie McMahan, Brandon Joseph, Maegan McConnell and Mark Bramhall.“But the sad truth is, Drew and I have more in common than I am proud to admit,” Austen quipped. “But, converting to television as a stage actor means having a more ‘internal’ performance. I have the same intentions. I just have to keep most of it a secret. One of the best pieces of advice I have ever received was being told you were ‘too big’ and had to ‘tone it down’ which was the sort of feedback you want. Because the camera picks up so much detail, I have to be more understated and more internal than if I was on a large stage.”The noted Australian actor is known for his work as Percinet, the lead in the play “The Romantics,” described by producers as a comedic love letter to Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet." He has also appeared in “What the Hell,” “Pastafarian,” as well as appeared in “Richard III,” and “Twelfth Night,” most recently.Born in London, but having grown up in Australia, Austen was exposed to the arts early on when he became enthralled by films and television shows, ultimately becoming involved in drama classes and school plays. “When I was 4, I started saying that I wanted to be an actor. It was something that I always have been drawn to. If anything, it’s the reason I was put here. It’s also bloody fun,” he recalled. “While my father is good at music, my parents have never been involved formally in the arts. My mother is a high school math teacher and my father is an entrepreneur. My extended family are mathematicians, business people and engineers. I’m the only artist in my family.”For more information, follow Austen on IMDB and Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.