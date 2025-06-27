CMS warns of phishing fax scheme; AHA monitoring other reported social engineering schemes 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services today announced it has identified a fraud scheme targeting Medicare providers and suppliers. CMS said scammers are impersonating the agency, sending phishing fax requests for medical records and other documentation while falsely claiming to be part of a Medicare audit. CMS said it does not initiate audits by requesting medical records via fax. The agency advised against responding if someone suspects they received a suspicious request and to work with their medical review contractor to confirm the validity of the request.



“In typical fashion, scammers are taking advantage of the latest headlines to steal funds and information from individuals and organizations,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk.



In addition to the fax scam, Riggi said the AHA continues to receive reports of increased social engineering schemes targeting hospital IT, human resources, vendor and patient portal help desks. “These schemes may involve a combination of phone, text and synthetic audio and video,” Riggi said. “Organizations should ensure strict multifactor authentication protocols are in place, train help desk staff on these schemes and enhance help desk challenge questions. If your organization becomes a victim of a social engineering scheme, report the incident to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

