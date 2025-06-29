Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) 1H 2025 Review

DAICS® Classification Result and Tiers Green Economy Under DAICS®

DAICS® classifies Top-50 digital assets by market capitalization into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens in a 3-tier system.

HONG KONG, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Asia Indexes announced the 1st Half 2025 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”), aiming to provide professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch.

The results are as follows:

• DAICS® coin coverage: top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days

• DAICS® market capitalization coverage: 97.53%*

• The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.060%**

• Member changes within the Top 50 Coins in DAICS®: eight coins added and eight coins deleted

• Additions: Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pi (PI), Bitget Token (BGB), Mantra (OM), Ondo (ONDO), Gate Token (GT), Official Trump (TRUMP), and Ethena (ENA)

• Deletions: Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), Stacks (STX), Dogwifhat (WIF), Arbitrum (ARB), ImmutableX (IMX), Injective Protocol (INJ), Optimism (OP), Fantom (FTM): Renamed to Sonic (S)

The rankings of additions and deletions for the DAICS® top 50 cryptocurrencies are listed in Appendix 1. All classification changes, including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index, will take effect on 18th July 2025, with market capitalization, rankings, and weightings available at www.ix-index.com.

*Special currency treatment of DAICS® applies, where any wrapped or second-level DAO cryptocurrency is not considered in the calculation for the market capitalization of DAICS®

**Based on 6th June 2025



1. Cryptocurrencies

1.1. Structure and Definitions

Tier 1: Industry Changes

The industry groups remain unchanged, with 5 industries and the respective weightings as follows:

Industry Weighting (%)

Payment (110) 78.35%

Infrastructure (120) 15.78%

Financial Services (130) 4.17%

Tech & Data (140) 0.24%

Media & Entertainment (150) 1.46%

Tier 2: Sector Changes

The number of sectors has increased from 16 to 17. There is one new sector added under the industry group “Financial Services (130)”:

Financial Asset Tokenization (13040)

Definition: Cryptocurrencies/protocols that facilitate the tokenized issuance and management of financial assets, including but not limited to real-world assets (treasuries, bonds, real estate). Emphasis is on compliance, institutional integration, fractional ownership, and financial product innovation. The crypto itself is not backed by a corresponding real-world asset.

1.2. Classification Changes

This review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing coins. The DAICS® 1H 2025 cryptocurrencies classification full list is available in our website: https://ix-index.com/daics.html.

1.3. Green Coin Label

This review identifies 9 Green Coins, classified based on their energy-per-unit-transaction, which is defined as the amount of energy consumed for a successful single unit transaction of the coin in the blockchain network. These coins rank in the top 20 percentile of the least energy-consuming cryptocurrencies out of the 50 DAICS® constituents. The top 20 percentile’s threshold is ≤ 0.005 Wh. The table below lists these low-energy coins.

Industry Low Energy-per-transaction (≤ 0.005 Wh)

Payment (110) DAI, USDe, KAS, FDUSD

Infrastructure (120) NIL

Financial Services (130) LEO, OKB, AAVE

Tech & Data (140) TAO

Media & Entertainment (150) PEPE

Note: These currencies will be labelled as Green Coins on our website: https://ix-index.com/daics.html, due to adherence to sustainability principles & practices.

2. Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)

2.1. Structure and Definitions

Tier 1: Asset Type Changes

The asset types remain unchanged as follows:

1) Culture (205),

2) Real Estate (215),

3) Financials (235),

4) Entertainment (255),

5) Natural Resources (265), and

6) Green Economy (275)

Tier 2: Branch Changes

The branches remain unchanged at 31.

2.2. Classification Changes

This review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing assets.

2.3. Coverage of DAICS®

IX Asia Indexes has not started classifying ABTs. As of June 6, 2025, ABTs comprised only 0.67% of the total market capitalization of digital assets, a rise from 0.11% in the 2024 2H review.

For further information regarding the Classification Summary, please refer to the "DAICS® Universe" on the company website: https://bit.ly/45F6cpL

For information on the Definition Table and principle and guiding methodology, please refer to the “IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- Methodology of the DAICS® on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html.

For more details on DAICS® qualification criteria and exploring partnership please email daics@ix-index.com.

信昇亞洲指數宣布其全球數字資產行業分類標準(“DAICS®“) 2025 年度上半年檢討結果。DAICS®旨在為全球專業人士提供透明且具標準化的分類系統，以分別特定數字資產的行業和板塊 。DAICS® 把數字資產分為兩類：a）加密貨幣和 b）在每個類別的3層系統中的資產支持代幣。 對於加密貨幣：第一層-行業/ 第二層-板塊/ 第三層-子板塊；對於資產支持代幣：第一層-資產類型/第二層-分支/第三層-子分支。

檢討結果如下:

• DAICS® 幣種覆蓋範圍：按市值排名過去 90 天前 50 名的貨幣

• DAICS® 市場覆蓋率：97.53%*

• 第50名加密貨幣的市場覆蓋率：0.060%**

• DAICS® 成員變動：新增 8 隻幣，移除 8 隻幣

• 新增: Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pi (PI), Bitget Token (BGB), Mantra (OM), Ondo (ONDO), Gate Token (GT), Official Trump (TRUMP) and Ethena (ENA)

• 移除: Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), Stacks (STX), Dogwifhat (WIFG), Arbitrum (ARB), ImmutableX (IMXG), Injective Protocol (INJ), Optimism (OP), Fantom (FTM): 改名為 Sonic (S)

DAICS®前50名加密貨幣的新增與剔除排名見附錄1。信昇加密基礎設施指數，信昇加密穩定幣指數在內的所有分類變更將於2025 年 7 月 18 日生效。有關市值、排名及權重請瀏覽

www.ix-index.com 查看。

*DAICS® 特殊貨幣處理規則適用，排除任何包裝代幣或二級加密貨幣於DAICS® 市場資本化計算中。

**基於2025年6月6日



1. 加密貨幣

1.1 結構和定義

第一層：行業變動

行業數量不變，將維持 5 個。名稱及定義保持不變，並分別權重如下：

行業 權重

支付 (110) 78.35%

基礎設施(120) 15.78%

金融服務(130) 4.17%

技術和數據(140) 0.24%

媒體和娛樂(150) 1.46%



第二層：板塊變動

板塊數量從 16 增加至 17，在「金融服務 (130)」下新增一個板塊：

金融資產代幣化 (13040)

定義：專注於金融資產的代幣化發行和管理的第一層或第二層網絡協議，包括實物資產（國債、債券、房地產）、穩定幣和合成金融工具。重點在於合規性、機構整合、部分所有權和金融產品創新。加密貨幣不與對應實物資產掛鉤。

1.2分類變動

現有加密貨幣沒有分類變動。DAICS® 2025上半年加密貨幣分類詳見附錄2。

1.3綠色幣

是次檢討含9種綠色幣，下表標註為綠色，基於其每筆交易能耗—在區塊鏈網絡中成功完成單筆交易的能耗量進行分類。這些加密貨幣在50 個 DAICS® 成員中，位列能耗最低的前20%，閾值為≤0.005 Wh。 下表列出這些低能耗加密貨幣。

行業 低能耗每筆交易 (≤ 0.005 Wh)

支付 (110) DAI, USDe, KAS, FDUSD

基礎設施(120) 沒有

金融服務(130) LEO, OKB, AAVE

技術和數據(140) TAO

媒體和娛樂(150) PEPE

備註：G 表示遵循可持續性原則的「綠色幣」

2. 資產支持代幣(ABT)變動

2.1 結構和定義

第一層：資產類別變動

資產類別維持 6 個

1) 文化 (205),

2) 房地產(215),

3) 金融(235),

4) 娛樂 (255),

5) 自然資源 (265), 及

6) 綠色經濟(275)

第二層：分支變動

分支數量會維持在31個。

2.2 分類變化

沒有

2.3 DAICS® 市場覆蓋率

信昇亞洲指數尚未對任何資產支持代幣 (ABT) 進行分類。截至 2025 年 6 月 6 日，ABT 僅佔數字資產總市值的 0.67%, 而2024下半年度為0.11%。



有關分類摘要的進一步資訊，請參閱公司網站上的「DAICS Universe」：https://bit.ly/45F6cpL。

有關定義表及分類原則與指引方法的資訊，請參閱公司網站上的「信昇數字資產行業分類系統」- DAICS®分類方法：https://ix-index.com/daics.html。

如欲了解更多有關 DAICS® 資格標準， 請發送電子郵件至 daics@ix-index.com。

For further enquiries, please contact:

Martas the Atom Gautam +852 3595 3638, daics@ix-index.com

Shafira Asya Monica +852 6061 3899, enquiry@ix-index.com

About DAICS®

DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens (“ABT”), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December. On the cryptocurrency side, it is a three-tier system that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries: 1) Payment, 2) Infrastructure, 3) Financial services, 4) Technology & Data, and 5) Media & Entertainment. These industries are further divided into 16 sectors and sub-sectors to be introduced in the future. Under asset-backed tokens, there are 6 asset types: 1) Culture, 2) Real Estate, 3) Financials, 4) Entertainment, 5) Natural Resources, 6) Green Economy. These asset types are further divided into 31 branches and sub-branches to be introduced in the future.



About the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee and Working Group

The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee ("Advisory Committee”) is to pursue the goal and vision of formulating a standard for a global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key role of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guidelines and references for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business, financial stability, sustainability, internal control, and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry-recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects, and the field of the Art industry.

The establishment of the Working Group is to identify, evaluate and recommend key directions and founding principles according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the creation of the specified token. It will examine and propose improvements to the guidelines and references for tokenization. The working group is formed of a diverse group of market experts representing relevant sectors and markets, to provide input and discuss case studies for creation of tokenization framework, best practices and development of real-world projects.

For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit https://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html.



如有疑問，請聯繫我們:

Martas the Atom Gautam +852 3595 3638, daics@ix-index.com

Shafira Asya Monica +852 6061 3899, enquiry@ix-index.com

有關信昇數字資產行業分類系統

DAICS® 涵蓋了加密貨幣和資產支持代幣("ABT") , 將分別在 6 月底和 12 月底進行半年度審查。在加密貨幣方面， DAICS®是一個三層系統，將加密貨幣分為 5 個主要行業: 1)支付，2)基礎設施，3)金融服務，4)技術與數據，5)媒體與娛樂 。這些行業被進一步細分為 16 個板塊，子板塊將在未來陸續推出。在資產支持代幣方面資產類型包括 1)文化，2)房地產，3)金融，4)娛樂，5)自然資源和 6)綠色經濟。這些產類型被進一步細分為 31 個分支，子分支將在未來陸續推出。

有關信昇亞洲代幣化顧問委員會及工作組

信昇亞洲代幣化顧問委員會(“顧問委員會”)的成立是為了實現以合規和透明的方式製定全球通證化框架的標準化的目標和願景。顧問委員會的主要職責是在基礎框架、業務財務穩定性、可持續性、內部控制和分類方面制定通證化的指導方針和參考。顧問委員會由來自區塊鏈諮詢、可持續項目和藝術行業領域的行業公認領導者所組成。

信昇亞洲代幣化工作組（“工作組”）的目標是根據他們個別特定行業知識和專長，在指定代幣設計方面提供評估和推薦關鍵方向和基本原則。它將審查並提出對代幣化指南和參考的改進建議。工作組由有代表性相關行業和多元化市場專家所組成，目標為創建代幣化框架、實務典範和實際項目開發提供意見和討論案例。

如欲了解更多有關代幣化顧問委員會及工作組成員資料，請瀏覽網站: https://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html



Appendix 1

Additions and Deletions in DAICS® Top 50 Cryptocurrencies

Additions

Current Rank Cryptocurrencies

20 Hyperliquid (HYPE)

23 Pi (PI)

24 Bitget Token (BGB)

34 Mantra (OM)

35 Ondo (ONDO)

41 GateToken (GT)

43 Official Trump (TRUMP)

49 Ethena (ENA)

Deletions

Prev. Rank Cryptocurrencies Current Rank

29 Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) 54

37 Stacks (STX) 63

39 Dogwifhat (WIF) 93

42 Arbitrum (ARB) 53

44 ImmutableX (IMX) 67

47 Injective Protocol (INJ) 66

48 Optimism (OP) 59

50 Fantom (FTM), Renamed to Sonic (S) 55



附錄1

DAICS® 前50名加密貨幣的變動

新增

新排名 加密貨幣

20 Hyperliquid (HYPE)

23 Pi (PI)

24 Bitget Token (BGB)

34 Mantra (OM)

35 Ondo (ONDO)

41 GateToken (GT)

43 Official Trump (TRUMP)

49 Ethena (ENA)

剔除

舊排名 加密貨幣 新排名

29 Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) 54

37 Stacks (STX) 63

39 Dogwifhat (WIF) 93

42 Arbitrum (ARB) 53

44 ImmutableX (IMX) 67

47 Injective Protocol (INJ) 66

48 Optimism (OP) 59

50 Fantom (FTM), 改名為 Sonic (S) 55

