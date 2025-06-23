Launch of ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes on 2 July

Multi-Currency Spot Fixing EOD Indexes Available FROM June 2 for CRYPTO Asset Benchmarking [Image 1] The 5 Major Benchmark Indexes List [Image 2] IX Asia ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index Datapack Update Local Time Schedule

The ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes is a new extended benchmark solution designed to meet the growing demand for digital asset valuations in local currencies.

HONG KONG, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Asia Indexes, the index business arm of IX Capital International Limited, is pleased to announce the official launch of the ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes* on 2 July 2025, a new extended benchmark solution designed to meet the growing demand for digital asset valuations in local currencies across Asia. Prior to this, in March 2022, IX Asia Indexes introduced 13 USD-denominated ixCrypto Spot Price Indexes, calculated as the average across 10 quarterly selected leading cryptocurrency exchanges to support fund managers’ pricing needs.

This ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes launch marks a major expansion of IX Asia Indexes’ offerings, delivering daily spot-fixed values for five major benchmarks—including the ixCrypto Index, ixBitcoin Index, ixEthereum Index, and the spot price indexes for Bitcoin & Ethereum. (See Image 1)

With increasing institutional and retail participation in digital assets across Asia, investors demand for benchmarks that reflect crypto market values in local currencies and at regionally relevant times. The ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack is built precisely to serve that need—helping users to better assess digital asset performance in their domestic market context. By applying official exchange rates published by respective local monetary authorities against the U.S. dollar, the ixCrypto fixing EOD indexes provides a fair and standardized daily mark-to-market reference across 13 currencies, including HKD, JPY, KRW, TWD, VND, INR, IDR, AUD, AED, THB, SGD, EUR, and GBP.

Subscribers can download an Excel datasheet from our website featuring:

• Index values for 5 benchmarks in 13 currencies

• Applied FX rates with GMT and local timestamps

• Multi-sheet tabbed format for efficient use

Our ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack for each currency is scheduled to be computed 15 minutes after the closing of each respective local financial market session for the day, and the downloadable datasheet is promptly updated from 1:15 p.m to 4:15 a.m after midnight in Hong Kong time. We recommend that subscribers retrieve the latest version from our website after each local market close to access the latest ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index datapack. Full details of each of 13 currencies crypto index fixing time can be found in Image 2.

This product is ideal for asset managers, data platforms, analysts, and institutions requiring localized, auditable benchmarks for valuation and structuring.

To learn more about the index series, subscription terms, or partnership opportunities, please contact us at our email: enquiry@ix-index.com, our website: www.ix-index.com . Real-time index data can be accessed via Bloomberg terminal with IXCI <GO>.

*EOD refers to End-of-Day. See Appendix 2 for EOD times

信昇亞洲指數（IX Asia Indexes）為信昇資本國際有限公司（IX Capital International Limited）旗下之指數業務部門，宣布將於2025年7月2日正式推出 信昇加密貨幣收市定盤指數 ，這是一項全新延續的基準解決方案，旨在滿足亞洲市場對以當地貨幣計價的加密資產 估值日益增長的需求。在此之前，信昇指數在2022年3月推出13個以美元計算，用每季度挑選的10個加密貨幣交易所，以平均價計算出來的＂信昇加密貨幣現貨價格指數＂，提供基金經理定價之用。

此舉標誌著信昇亞洲指數產品的重大擴展，提供每日收市時段的現貨定盤價，涵蓋五大基準指數， 包括信昇加密貨幣指數(ixCrypto index) 、信昇比特幣現貨指數 (ixBitcoin index)、信昇以太幣現貨指數 (ixEthereum index)，及比特幣與以太坊的現貨價格指數。（詳見圖片 1）

隨著亞洲地區機構與散戶投資者對加密資產的參與度不斷提升，市場對能夠反映本地貨幣計價並符合區域性時間的基準指數需求日益明顯。信昇加密貨幣收市定盤指數系列正是為此而生，協助用戶在本地市場中更準確評估加密資產 表現。該系列指數採用各地貨幣當局公布的官方匯率與美元掛鉤，提供涵蓋港元、日圓、韓元、新台幣、越南盾、印度盧比、印尼盾、澳元、阿聯酋迪拉姆、泰銖、新加坡元、歐元及英鎊等13種貨幣的公正且標準化的每日市值參考基準。

指數將根據標準化的更新時間表，於各本地市場收盤後每日發佈。訂閱用戶可透過我們網站下載 Excel 數據檔，其中包含：

• 5 項主要指數在 13 種貨幣下的每日數值

• 所採用的匯率，以及 GMT 與本地時間的標記

• 多工作表格式，方便查閱與應用

各幣種的外匯加密貨幣收市定盤指數數據表，將於當地金融市場每日收盤後15分鐘內重新計算，並於香港時間下午1時15分至凌晨4時15分即時更新可下載文件。我們建議訂閱用戶於各地市場收盤後，從官網獲取最新版本以取得即時數據。13種貨幣加密指數定盤時間詳情請參閱圖片2。

此產品非常適合資產管理經理、數據平台、分析師及需要具可稽核性本地化基準的機構使用於估值與產品結構設計。

如欲了解更多指數系列資訊、訂閱條款或合作機會，歡迎電郵至：enquiry@ix-index.com 或造訪我們的網站：www.ix-index.com。彭博終端用戶可輸入『IXCI HK<GO>』獲取實時指數數據。

For further enquiries, please contact:

Atom Gautam +852 3595 3638, enquiry@ix-index.com

Ken Chan +852 6061 3899, enquiry@ix-index.com



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes has also been named among the 2024 China Brand Innovation Top 100 (Financial Innovation Category) at the Asian Brand Economic Summit (ABEC Beijing 2025). IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI <GO>. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI”, “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.



如有疑問，請聯繫我們:

Atom Gautam +852 3595 3638, enquiry@ix-index.com

陳宇星 +852 6061 3899, enquiry@ix-index.com

信昇亞洲指數（“IX Asia Indexes”）與信昇亞洲指數顧問委員會

信昇資本國際有限公司是一間證券投資顧問及指數公司。其指數業務-信昇亞洲指數提供實時加密資產和創新指數，信昇數字貨幣指數屢獲殊榮，每天24 小時（24x7）指數發怖。自 2018 年 12 月在香港推出首個數字基準指數以來， 信昇數字貨幣指數系列已擴展至29隻指數，包括 1 隻市場指數、2 隻單幣指數(設計用作交易所推出期貨之用)、 16 隻現貨價格指數， 2隻行業指數及6隻基金（等權、平方根加權市值 ）系列指數, 及2隻比特幣/以太幣組合指數。為確保指數的編算方法和運營的專業性和公正性，信昇亞洲成立了其指數顧問委員會。指數委員會邀請了來自不同行業的代表參與，包括基金管理，交易所，經紀，金融區塊鏈以及數字服務等領域。指數顧問委員會將每年召開四次會議，討論與 IX 亞洲指數有關的事項，包括監察並指導信昇亞洲指數的數據來源，編算方法和日常運營，為信昇亞洲指數的未來發展提供專業指導，並根據實際需要處理其他事務及決定。

信昇亞洲指數榮獲由經濟通舉辦的2019年和2021年金融科技獎（財富投資與管理）。亦獲得2022年度新城財經台主辦及KPMG 協辦「香港金融科技發展大獎」兩項獎項，分別是年度初創企業及「基礎科技-大數據」之獎項。此外，還獲得 Echolade 主辦的2024年度亞太傑出成就企業大獎。信昇亞洲指數亦於亞洲品牌經濟峰會（ABEC 北京 2025）榮獲「2024 中國品牌創新百強（金融創新類別）」殊榮。信昇亞洲指數完成了 IOSCO 合規聲明並獲得 ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS 認證。

詳見網站：https://ix-index.com/

顧問委員會: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

有關 信昇數字貨幣指數

信昇數字貨幣指數(“IXCI”) 在2018年12月12號推出，是香港第一隻數字貨幣指數。指數的基日是2018年12月3日，基值是1000，以美金計算。IXCI的設計旨在簡潔易明並有效反映世界數字貨幣市場的表現。指數的範疇涵蓋數字貨幣市場中累計的流通總市值⾸80%，並需要在指數總結⽇期前 90 天內同時符合平均交易量排名高位的要求。這項指數按季進⾏指數總結，並具有快速纳⼊指數的機制。由2022 年 6 月 23日開始，14隻指數實時指數以24x7每5秒發佈一次。實時指數發佈數據可以通過信昇亞洲指數數據公司發佈與彭博社終端機上的IXCI <GO>獲取。而 IXCI、IXBI 和IXEI 亦可通過納斯達克全球指數數據服務（GIDS）獲取，代碼為“IXCI”,“IXBI”和“IXEI”，發佈間距保持為 15秒不變。

