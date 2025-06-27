Comprehensive Insights Of The Digital Signage Software Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Digital Signage Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the Digital Signage Software Global Market Report 2025, digital signage software market has experienced significant and rapid growth. From a global perspective, the market size of digital signage software has risen from $11.43 billion in 2024 to $12.96 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.4%. This substantial development is attributable to the increasing adoption of interactive displays, the rising need for real-time content updates, growing popularity of digital menu boards in restaurants, and the expansion of Internet of Things IoT alongside its integration with digital signage.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Digital Signage Software Market Size?

There has also been a noticeable growth in outdoor digital signage installations. Looking forward, the digital signage software market size is forecasted to grow even more significantly in the coming years. By 2029, the market size is anticipated to escalate to $21.44 billion, with a consistent CAGR of 13.4%.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Digital Signage Software Market?

The forecasted growth can be accredited to a surge in demand for cloud-based digital signage solutions, expansion of digital signage in healthcare facilities, increased requirement for energy-efficient digital signage solutions, and the rising popularity of touchless interactive displays. Other notable contributing factors encompass growth of digital signage in museums and galleries.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Digital Signage Software Market?

The key industry players in the digital signage software market are primarily Sony Corporation, LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, Daktronics Inc., NEC Display Solutions, Planar Systems Inc., BrightSign LLC, Scala Inc., Enplug Inc., Mvix LLC, Visix Inc., Omnivex Corporation, Intuiface S.A., Signagelive Ltd., NoviSign Digital Signage Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, Navori Labs SA, ONELAN Ltd., UCView Inc., Revel Digital LLC, Rise Vision Inc., and MediaSignage Inc. These major companies focus on developing innovative advancements, such as Touch Source Express, to meet customer demands and maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

How Is The Digital Signage Software Market Segmented?

In terms of segmentation, the digital signage software market covered in this report is broadly segmented into three aspects. Firstly, by Software, it includes Edge Server Software, Content Management System, and Other Software. Secondly, by Service Type, it encompasses Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Service, and Other Service Types. Finally, by application, the market encompasses Healthcare, Retail, Corporate, Hospitality, Entertainment, Transportation, Banking, and Other Applications.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Digital Signage Software Market?

Adding to the regional insight, North America was noted as the largest region in the digital signage software market as of 2024. However, the digital signage software market report also covers other regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

