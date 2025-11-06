Pottery Ceramics Market Set to Reach $14.24 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pottery Ceramics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pottery Ceramics Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, the size of the pottery ceramics market has been gradually expanding. It is expected to increase from $11.42 billion in 2024 to $11.73 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth throughout the historical period is tied to factors such as cultural and artistic traditions, functional and decorative applications, craftsmanship and artisanal capabilities, gastronomic styles, as well as collectibles and trends in home décor.

In the coming years, the pottery ceramics market size is poised for consistent growth. By 2029, it's projected to reach $14.24 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The projected growth during the forecast period could be due to factors such as the rise of sustainable, handmade movements, the growth of online retail and e-commerce, the resurgence of artisan crafts, cultural exchanges, global influences, and a push towards customization and personalization. Notable trends anticipated during the forecast phase include collaborations with today's artists and designers, a shift towards functional decorator pieces, an increased use of vibrant and unique glaze combinations, a focus on cultural heritage influences, and the utilization of online platforms for sales and artistic representation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pottery Ceramics Market?

The growth of the pottery ceramics market is anticipated to be accelerated by escalating investment in infrastructure. The term infrastructure pertains to the basic structures and systems needed to support a nation, city, or area, such as power plants, institutions, and networks for communication and transportation. Ceramic products, which can withstand high temperatures, provide excellent thermal insulation and don't undergo significant thermal expansion, are often used in construction and to augment the aesthetic appeal of building interiors. Due to these reasons, the upswing in infrastructure development is expected to boost pottery ceramic demand. For instance, data from USA Facts, a US impartial non-profit organization and website providing statistics and information about the US population, shows that the USA's federal government has directly spent $36.6 billion on infrastructure. State and local governments, excluding federal contribution, invested $211.8 billion in infrastructure and transportation. This represented 57% of all government spending on infrastructure and transportation, further emphasizing the crucial role burgeoning investment in infrastructure plays in pushing the pottery ceramics market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Pottery Ceramics Market?

Major players in the Pottery Ceramics include:

• Noritake Co Limited

• Villeroy & Boch AG

• FAÏENCERIE DE GIEN

• Royal Doulton Tableware Limited

• Denby Pottery Co Ltd.

• Rosenthal GmbH

• Portmeirion Group

• Churchill China plc

• Josiah Wedgwood and Sons Limited

• Bernardaud S.A.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Pottery Ceramics Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the pottery ceramics market are prioritizing the introduction of innovative solutions leveraged by technology, like the ceramic series, to secure a competitive market advantage. The ceramic series consists of a variety of colors, sizes, finishes, and designs of ceramic tiles, suitable for a diverse set of applications including bathroom walls, kitchen splashbacks, and decorative wall features. For instance, in July 2023, Somany Ceramics Limited, a tile manufacturer based in India, initiated the release of luxury tiles. These superior tiles, known as luxury tiles, are specifically crafted to infuse spaces with a luxurious aesthetic. Luxury tiles incorporate the Glosstra Plus, Vistoso, and Marvela series in an array of sizes and finishes. They are designed to meet the shifting trends and tastes of consumers, signaling a strategic initiative taken by the company to amplify the brand's visibility.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pottery Ceramics Market

The pottery ceramics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Tableware, Art Ware, Other Products

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

3) By End-Use: Building And Construction, Industrial, Medical, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Tableware: Dinnerware, Serveware, Cookware, Drinkware

2) By Art Ware: Decorative Items, Sculptures, Collectibles

3) By Other Products: Tiles, Sanitary Ware, Industrial Ceramics

Global Pottery Ceramics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Pottery Ceramics market was predominantly led by the Asia-Pacific region, which is projected to continue growing. The report on this market includes several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

