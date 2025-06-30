Geek Haus Launches AI Curriculum on CodeFriends Platform

AI course demo featuring interactive digit recognition Machine learning model training demo for email classification

Empowering Learners with Practical, Browser-Based AI Education

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geek Haus, an innovator in AI-powered education technology, today announced the launch of a new hands-on AI curriculum on its learning platform, CodeFriends . Designed to make artificial intelligence more accessible to beginners and upskillers alike, the new curriculum gives learners a practical, project-based path into one of today’s most in-demand fields.“AI is reshaping every industry at an unprecedented pace, yet accessible, hands-on AI education remains out of reach for many,” said Jay Jang, CEO of Geek Haus. “With this curriculum, we’re breaking down barriers—empowering learners worldwide to not just understand AI, but to build and innovate with it.”About the AI CurriculumThis robust intermediate-level course, A Hands-On Introduction to AI, comprises 209 interactive lessons spread across four in-depth modules. It covers everything from foundational AI principles to live coding with industry-standard tools like TensorFlow, Keras, and popular libraries such as Scikit-learn, OpenCV, and NLTK.Learners explore machine learning, deep learning, prompt engineering, and advanced model fine-tuning with state-of-the-art platforms including GPT, Claude, and DeepSeek—all delivered through zero-setup, browser-based sessions.To help new users get started, the course includes 14 free lessons, providing immediate, commitment-free access.How CodeFriends WorksCodeFriends is an intuitive, browser-based coding platform designed for active, hands-on learning.Key features include:- Immediate hands-on coding: Students start writing real code and building meaningful projects from day one, moving beyond passive lectures.- AI-powered personalized feedback: The platform’s AI tutor provides instant, tailored guidance to help learners improve quickly and effectively.- Streamlined project workflow: Features like one-click deployment, version control, and easy project sharing simplify the journey from concept to live application.The new AI curriculum builds directly on this model, offering one of the few fully integrated, browser-based pathways for mastering AI concepts in a practical, beginner-friendly format.To celebrate the launch, CodeFriends is offering a limited-time 40% discount for new users via Product Hunt . To explore the new curriculum, visit the A Hands-On Introduction to AI course on CodeFriends.About Geek HausGeek Haus is an education technology company dedicated to developing AI-powered platforms that enhance the delivery of technical subjects. Driven by the mission to help users "Learn. Practice. Win." on the global stage, its flagship solutions—CodeFriends and TutorFlow —empower students, educators, and lifelong learners to master STEM skills with greater accessibility, efficiency, and impact. Learn more at geekhaus.club.

Hands-on AI course demo: Experiencing a handwritten digit recognizer

