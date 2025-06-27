Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Hazelwood

A Disaster Recovery Center with FEMA Individual Assistance staff is opening in St. Louis County to help people affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.

The Disaster Recovery Center opens this Friday, June 27.

At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.

An additional location in St. Louis County will be announced in the coming days.

Opening Friday, June 27

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION St. Louis County Library – Prairie Commons Branch

915 Utz Ln.

Hazelwood, MO 63042 Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Locations Currently Open in St. Louis City

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION Sumner High School — Parking Lot

4248 Cottage Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Union Tabernacle M.B. Church

626 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.

You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.