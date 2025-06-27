External Disk System Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

External Disk System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The external disk system market size has experienced robust growth in recent years, rising from $47.43 billion in 2024 to an expected $51.15 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. The increase is primarily attributable to the data explosion, business continuity planning, remote work trends, heightened security concerns, and consumer electronics trends.

What Is The External Disk System Market Growth Forecast?

The external disk system market is slated to continue its strong growth, reaching $70.87 billion by 2029. This represents a CAGR of 8.5%. Factors like edge computing growth, AI and big data analytics, hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, remote collaboration tools, and IoT expansion are expected to fuel this growth.

What About The Catalyst That Propels External Disk System Market Growth?

The increasing demand for data storage solutions is undeniably a significant driver of the external disk system market. In an age where data is king, technologies for reliable data storage are paramount. External disk systems offer scalable, portable, and secure storage options. For businesses and individuals managing growing data volumes, these systems are crucial.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning External Disk System Market?

Connecting the dots is crucial in market analysis, which is why key industry players are highlighted. Major companies operating in the external disk system market include well-known names like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., and Fujitsu Limited. Others include Hewlett Packard Development Company L.P., Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corporation, and Seagate Technology LLC. Their collective efforts, along with those of Kingston Technology Co. Inc., NetApp Inc., Lite-On Technology Corporation, and Pure Storage Inc., are shaping the market's direction.

How Is The External Disk System Market Segmented?

Segmentation-wise, the external disk system market can be considered from the lenses of type, application, and end-user. On the type front, the market encompasses Network-Attached Storage HDD Hard Disk Drive, Portable HDD Hard Disk Drive, and Desktop HDD Hard Disk Drive. The application segment consists of computers or laptops, mobile, and other applications, while end-users may be personal or commercial entities.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The External Disk System Market?

Geographically, North America led the way in 2024 as the most prominent region in the external disk system market. The other regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

