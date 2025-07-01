Global Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market To Reach $80 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 15.0%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected health personal medical devices are poised to experience rapid growth over the next few years. What are the projected growth rates in this market?

The connected health personal medical devices market size, currently valued at $39.67 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $45.71 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.2%. Factors such as chronic disease prevalence, a growing elderly population, increasing smartphone penetration, adoption of health apps, and demand for remote patient monitoring have all contributed to the growth during this historic period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market Size?

Following this promising trend, the connected health personal medical devices market is projected to see further growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach a staggering valuation of $80 billion in 2029, resulting in a CAGR of 15.0%. This robust growth can be attributed to a range of factors. The expansion of telehealth services, rising healthcare costs pushing for home-based care, demand for real-time health data updates, 5G network deployment, regulatory support for digital health, and a rising consumer focus on wellness tracking are all shaping the market's trajectory. To top it all, the market is observing major trends like miniaturization of medical devices, personalized health monitoring, subscription-based health platforms, AI-powered health analytics, and cloud-based data storage.

What Is Driving This Exponential Growth Further In The Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market?

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to be a strong growth propellant for the connected health personal medical devices market. Such diseases are persistent and usually long-term, requiring continuous medical care. They tend to be prevalent due to inactive lifestyles, with extended periods of sitting and minimal physical activity, often leading to conditions like heart diseases and diabetes. Connected health personal medical devices come to the rescue by facilitating chronic disease monitoring with real-time health tracking. This makes these devices ideal for managing conditions like diabetes and hypertension right in the comfort of one's home. These devices minimize the need for frequent clinic visits by providing continuous data and timely alerts, resulting in improved patient outcomes and convenience.

Who Are The Industry Leaders In The Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market?

Key Players in the connected health personal medical devices market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company BD, GE HealthCare, Philips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare India Private Limited, Zebra Technologies India Private Limited, Masimo Corporation, Oura Health Oy, Whoop Inc., Withings, Eko Health Inc., TytoCare Ltd., AliveCor Inc., DarioHealth Corp., iHealth Labs Inc., Levels Health Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Biostrap, Muse, Aktiia, Ava Science Inc., Bloomlife Inc., Lief Therapeutics, Movano Health, Oxitone Medical Ltd., Qardio Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market?

There are several significant advancements occurring in the connected health personal medical devices market. The industry leaders are focusing on the development of advanced products such as in-home diagnostic systems, which are aimed at improving preventive healthcare and user convenience. An example of this is the launch of U-Scan, a hands-free, in-home urine analysis system by Withings, a France-based health tech company, in January 2023.

How Is The Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market Segmented?

Understanding the finer divisions in the connected health personal medical devices market, we find it conveniently categorized by type into Healthcare IT, Health Information Exchange, and Healthcare Analytics. By product, the division includes Insulin Pumps, Blood Pressure Monitors, Portable GPS Personal Emergency Response System PERS, Glucose Monitor, Personal Pulse Oximeter, Smart Pill Dispenser, and Personal ECG. The market is further divided by connectivity into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Other Connectivities, and by application into Chronic Disease Management, Fitness And Wellness, Home Healthcare, Other Applications. End users are distributed among Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Other End Users.

Which Regions Hold The Most Significant Share In The Connected Health Personal Medical Devices Market Growth?

North America was the largest regional contributor to the connected health personal medical devices market in 2024. However, in the coming years, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region.

