AI Brand Studios and Technotainment Celebrate Award-Winning Delightful Droid’s Film Submitted to Top 2025 Film Festivals

Delightful Droid Movie Poster Delightful Droid Delightful Droid in Film Festivals

Delightful Droid’s Journey, an AI-animated short, follows a robot learning kindness & diversity. Submitted to Sundance, Cannes & more for 2025 release!

We’re overjoyed by the recognition Delightful Droid’s Journey has received and thrilled to share it with more festivals. It's a labor of love, blending AI innovation that inspires kindness and wonder.” — Broadaway and Viotto

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Brand Studios , in partnership with Technotainment ™ Streaming Media Inc., proudly announces that their award-winning animated short film, Delightful Droid ’s Journey, has been submitted to a prestigious lineup of film festivals and is under consideration for dozens more for its anticipated 2025 Summer/Fall release. This 16-minute family-friendly adventure, blending groundbreaking AI-generated visuals with heartfelt storytelling, follows the curious AI robot Delightful Droid through Mystic Village, learning life lessons about kindness, diversity, and curiosity. The film has already won multiple categories at film festivals and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.Submitted festivals include the Sundance Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival, Catalina Film Festival, Kids First Film Festival, Lady Filmmakers Festival, Austin Film Festival, Utah Film Festival, Marina del Rey Film Festival, IndieX Film Fest, Hollywood Shortsfest, Venice Shorts, Cannes Short Film Festival, and RIFF Rome International Film Festival, with dozens more under consideration in the coming months. Having earned accolades for its innovative animation and universal themes, Delightful Droid’s Journey is a standout for festival audiences seeking inspiring, tech-forward storytelling.Directed and written by Andy Broadaway and Sakura Viotto, who also served as producers, the film radiates a Pixar-like charm. Executive Producer Nyhl Henson, Technotainment’s™ CEO and a media pioneer behind Nickelodeon and MTV, infused his “Technotainment™” vision—merging technology and entertainment—to elevate the project’s family-friendly impact. Haroon, the AI Generative Creative, and Broadaway, as AI Art Director, harnessed Technotainment’s™ TAMI Studio™ platform to craft the film’s sparkling visuals, setting a new standard for AI-driven storytelling. “Delightful Droid’s Journey showcases how AI can amplify heartfelt stories, and its festival success reflects its universal appeal,” said Henson.AI Brand Studios, a leader in AI-powered content creation, and Technotainment™, a next-generation media company focused on immersive experiences, have collaborated to redefine animated filmmaking. The film’s recent awards in categories such as “Official Selection” for its emotional resonance and technical innovation, making it a must-see at festivals like Sundance, Cannes, and Kids First. Its themes of empathy and cultural celebration resonate with audiences of all ages, positioning it as a frontrunner in the 2025 festival circuit.“We’re overjoyed by the recognition Delightful Droid’s Journey has received and thrilled to share it with more festivals,” said Broadaway and Viotto in a joint statement. “This film is a labor of love, blending AI innovation with stories that inspire kindness and wonder.” With its growing list of accolades and widespread festival consideration, the film is set to leave a lasting impact on global audiences.About AI Brand StudiosAI Brand Studios is a pioneering creative agency specializing in AI-driven content creation, delivering innovative storytelling for film, advertising, and digital media. By harnessing advanced AI technologies, the studio crafts visually stunning and emotionally resonant narratives that captivate global audiences.About Technotainment™ Streaming Media Inc.Technotainment Streaming Media Inc. is a visionary media and technology company revolutionizing entertainment through AI-enhanced platforms like TAMI Studio™ and Retailality™. Focused on the fusion of storytelling, education, and immersive experiences, Technotainment shapes the future of interactive media.About Delightful Droid’s JourneyDelightful Droid’s Journey is a 16-minute animated short film about Delightful Droid’s. It’s a heartwarming and vibrant animated short film designed for young audiences, set in the charming, whimsical town of Mystic Village. The story follows Delightful Droid, an endearing AI robot with a golden heart and boundless curiosity, created by brilliant, kind-hearted inventors who dreamed of spreading joy and wisdom through their creation.Unlike any ordinary machine, Delightful Droid radiates a playful personality, twinkling lights, and an infectious eagerness to explore, making it a beloved figure in its colorful community.The film chronicles Delightful Droid’s mission to embark on an extraordinary journey across diverse and enchanting locations—from dinosaur-filled museums and majestic mountains to bustling farmer’s markets and lively cultural festivals.Sent by its creators to learn from the world, Delightful Droid’s adventure is a quest for life lessons, driven by its ability to observe, interact, and empathize with the people and places it encounters.

Delightful Droid Trailer - 100% AI Generated

