TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to respond to Trump’s Big Ugly Bill, outline devastating hit to Californians’ health care

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom will join state healthcare and social service officials to host a virtual press conference in response to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which threatens to eliminate coverage for up to 3.4 million Californians and cut at least $28.4 billion in Medicaid funding to California.

WHEN: Friday, June 27 at approximately 1:15 p.m.

WHO:

Governor Gavin Newsom

Secretary Kim Johnson, California Health and Human Services Agency

Director Michelle Baass, California Department of Health Care Services



LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: Credentialed media interested in asking a question during the virtual press conference must RSVP by clicking here no later than 12:30 p.m., June 27.