Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,786 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to respond to Trump’s Big Ugly Bill, outline devastating hit to Californians’ health care

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom will join state healthcare and social service officials to host a virtual press conference in response to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which threatens to eliminate coverage for up to 3.4 million Californians and cut at least $28.4 billion in Medicaid funding to California.

WHEN: Friday, June 27 at approximately 1:15 p.m.

WHO: 

  • Governor Gavin Newsom
  • Secretary Kim Johnson, California Health and Human Services Agency
  • Director Michelle Baass, California Department of Health Care Services
     

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: Credentialed media interested in asking a question during the virtual press conference must RSVP by clicking here no later than 12:30 p.m., June 27. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to respond to Trump’s Big Ugly Bill, outline devastating hit to Californians’ health care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more