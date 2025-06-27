TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to respond to Trump’s Big Ugly Bill, outline devastating hit to Californians’ health care
SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom will join state healthcare and social service officials to host a virtual press conference in response to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which threatens to eliminate coverage for up to 3.4 million Californians and cut at least $28.4 billion in Medicaid funding to California.
WHEN: Friday, June 27 at approximately 1:15 p.m.
WHO:
- Governor Gavin Newsom
- Secretary Kim Johnson, California Health and Human Services Agency
- Director Michelle Baass, California Department of Health Care Services
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
NOTE: Credentialed media interested in asking a question during the virtual press conference must RSVP by clicking here no later than 12:30 p.m., June 27.
