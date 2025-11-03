Temporary lane closures to enhance safety on the Red Hill Valley Parkway

HAMILTON –The City of Hamilton is advising residents of temporary lane closures on sections of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) on Friday, November 7, 2025 from 9 am to 3 pm to allow for guide rail repairs.

Between Greenhill Avenue and King Street: The northbound right shoulder and east side (lane 2) will be closed. Drivers should expect some delays.

Between Queenston Road off-ramp and Queenston Road on-ramp: Northbound left shoulder and west side (lane 1) will be closed first. Southbound left shoulder and east side (lane 1) will then be closed. Drivers should expect some delays.



These improvements are part of the City’s ongoing efforts to invest in infrastructure, enhance roadway safety and maintain critical access routes for all users.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

