Enactment of Municipal Act Charges By-law for Sanitary Sewer Work on Glover Road

A Sanitary Sewer Work on Glover Road from approximately 50 metres west of Rymal Road to approximately the end of property 71 Glover Road, in the City of Hamilton. The benefitting properties are:

Benefitting Residential/Non-Residential Properties Property Roll Number Legal Description 31 Glover Road 06 07610 5090 CON 1 PT LOT 16 62R894 PART 2 REG 0.46AC 100.00FR 200.00D 37 Glover Road 06 07610 5060 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00FR 200.00D 39 Glover Road 06 07610 5030 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00FR 200.00D 45 Glover Road 06 07610 5000 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00 FR 200.00D 49 Glover Road 06 07610 4970 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00 FR 200.00D 53 Glover Road 06 07610 4940 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00 FR 200.00D 57 Glover Road 06 07610 4910 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00 FR 200.00D 63 Glover Road 06 07610 4880 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00 FR 200.00D 67 Glover Road 06 07610 4850 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00 FR 200.00D 71 Glover Road 06 07610 4820 CON 1 PT LOT 16 REG 0.34AC 75.00 FR 200.00D 1562 Rymal Road East 06 07610 0160 CON 1 PT LOT 16 RP 62R894 PARTS 1 AND PART 3 IRREG 14.04AC

Review a Draft of the Proposed By-Laws(PDF, 231.14 KB)

As of the printing of this Public Notice, the schedule for meetings of City Council, with respect to the Enactment of the above noted Municipal Act Charges By-Law, is as follows:

Targeted By-Law Approval (Council Meeting) November 19, 2025.

Written Submissions will be accepted by email, mail or fax and must be received no later than 12 noon on November 18, 2025, for inclusion on the November 19, 2025 Council agenda. Please send written submissions to:

Office of the City Clerk

1st Floor, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario L8P 4Y5

Fax 905-546-2095

Email [email protected]

The agendas for all meetings will be available for viewing, visit Meetings & Agendas

Please be advised that additional meetings may be added to the schedule at any time, or existing meetings may be cancelled or rescheduled. In addition, meeting agendas are frequently subject to change. As such, you are advised to confirm and obtain additional information with respect to all budget meetings by regularly checking the City's website.

This public notice is provided in accordance with City of Hamilton By-law No. 07-351, the Provision of Public Notice.