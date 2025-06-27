Avalue Unveils Full-Spectrum AI Healthcare Solutions at International Modern Hospital Show 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, will participate in International Modern Hospital Show 2025 in Tokyo, Japan (Booth 162), where it will showcase a comprehensive lineup of intelligent healthcare solutions covering patient wards, diagnostics, nurse stations, and operating rooms. Centered on the theme “AI Medical Applications and Smart Ward Integration,” Avalue demonstrates its innovation and strength in digital healthcare transformation.Four Real-World Smart Healthcare ZonesIn response to the increasing digitalization of healthcare, Avalue has structured its showcase around four core zones designed for high performance, seamless integration, and clinical relevance:• Patient Ward Zone: Features contactless vital sign monitoring, visualized in real time through medical-grade panel PCs. The mobile care cart, equipped with the next-generation PCIe-expandable AI Panel PC HID-2146, enhances bedside visibility and operational flexibility. Also featured are the APC-15WR2 bedside infotainment system and Spectra 6 ePaper signage EPD-3150, improving the overall inpatient experience.• Diagnostic Zone: Focuses on AI-assisted osteoporosis detection, powered by the sleek, high-performance medical-grade expandable AI Box PC MAB-T660. The platform delivers fast, accurate results and supports more effective clinical decision-making.• Nurse Station Zone: Integrates real-time locating system (RTLS) displays and telemedicine features into a dual-OS panel PC, helping staff track patients and conduct remote consultations—boosting cross-departmental collaboration.• Operating Room Zone: Showcases panel PC HID-1540 with vital sign indicator lights and the waterproof stainless-steel 7-inch ARM-based panel PC SPC-07WR1, paired with high-brightness, low-latency medical displays—engineered for the demanding OR environment.AI-Powered Edge Computing for HealthcareAvalue is also launching its 6th Gen IntelXeonserver boards, HPM-GNRDE and HPM-GNRUA, alongside liquid cooling system solutions designed for superior thermal performance. These platforms support high-performance systems (HPS) in medical AI inference, image analysis, pathology recognition, and real-time monitoring. Together with modular design and edge AI architecture, they enable full-scale deployment from edge to cloud, empowering hospitals in their digital transformation.Experience Smart Healthcare in ActionAvalue warmly invites healthcare professionals, integrators, and partners to Booth 162 at International Modern Hospital Show 2025. Our expert team will be on-site to provide live demonstrations and technical consultations—helping you explore the future of clinical intelligence and smart healthcare innovation.For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

