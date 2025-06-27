Secretary Noem Terminates Wasteful DHS Program that Encouraged DEI in K-12 Schools

The “Invent2Prevent” program funneled millions of dollars to a highly politicized organization and targeted school children with radical ideology

WASHINGTON – Today, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that she terminated the DHS “Invent2Prevent” program – a wasteful and highly politicized initiative that cost the American taxpayer over $1.5 million dollars.

Despite its high cost, the program accomplished very little towards its apparent mission: preventing terrorism. Instead, it funneled taxpayer money into a highly politicized organization called “The Eradicate Hate Global Summit,” which promoted DEI and LGBTQ ideology at K-12 schools.

“President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to eliminate wasteful government spending, and that is exactly what we are doing,” said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary. “This program was not only wasteful, it was also using public money to support an openly partisan and political organization. Politicized NGOs like Eradicate Hate have been siphoning away taxpayer dollars for far too long. We are ending the grift.”

Under the guise of counter terrorism, this program used tax money on initiatives to foster “inclusive environments in schools,” promote DEI, and expose grade school children to sexualized topics like LGBTQ issues.

By canceling Invent2Prevent, Secretary Noem is saving the taxpayer $1,523,146.24.

