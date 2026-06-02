WOW.DHS.GOV: DHS Adds Another 5,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens to “Worst of the Worst” Website

Nothing will slow ICE down from arresting the worst of the worst across the country and removing them from our communities

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the “Worst of the Worst” (WOW) website, WOW.DHS.gov, has been updated with yet another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens. This brings the total number of illegals displayed on the site to more than 35,000.

The WOW website was launched on December 8, 2025. It allows visitors to search through just some of the hundreds of thousands of dangerous criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested across all 50 states. The criminal histories of those arrested include homicide, sex offenses against children, driving under the influence, aggravated assault, hit and run, drug possession, and arson.

“To continue the Trump Administration’s mission of transparency with the American people, DHS has added another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to the Worst of the Worst website,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “With this webpage, the American people can search through the criminals that we’ve arrested in their communities. Criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE include murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members. If you see an ICE law enforcement officer, thank them for removing these thugs from your neighborhoods.”

Some of the criminal illegal aliens newly added to the WOW website include:

Santos Archaga Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested in Newark, New Jersey. His criminal history includes homicide – negligent manslaughter – vehicle and assault.

Reiniel Parajon Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, arrested in Miami, Florida. His criminal history includes cruelty toward child and sex offense against child – fondling.

Omar Martinez-Reyna, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested in Thomson, Illinois. His criminal history includes driving under the influence of liquor, sex assault, failure to register as a sex offender, and illegal re-entry.

Augusto Castillo Recinos, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested in Conroe, Texas. His criminal history includes lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Trong Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, arrested in Rockland, Massachusetts. His criminal history includes aggravated assault – weapon, assault, stolen vehicle, and receive stolen property.

Alexander Vorjolo, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, arrested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His criminal history includes possession of stolen vehicle, burglary, larceny, and escape from custody.

Jose Argueta Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested in Alexandria, Virginia. His criminal history includes drug possession, dangerous drugs, and hit and run.

Lubana Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, arrested in Milan, Michigan. His criminal history includes synthetic narcotics – sell and dangerous drugs.

Vladimir Kapnik, a criminal illegal alien from Ukraine, arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina. His criminal history includes neglect child, aircraft theft, and amphetamine – manufacturing.

Sribounthai Keopanya, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, arrested in Nashville, Tennessee. His criminal history includes robbery of residence with a gun, marijuana – sell, street robbery with a gun, aggravated assault with a gun – non-family, arson, assault, and drug possession.

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