MINNESOTA MADNESS: Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Sanctuary Politicians Pardon Illegal Alien Convicted for Armed Robbery

His final order of removal was issued nearly 30 years ago

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Board of Pardons granted a pardon for a criminal illegal alien who had been convicted for felony robbery with a gun.

On May 27, 2026, Governor Walz and the Minnesota Board of Pardons announced a pardon for Jai Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos. His criminal record includes felony convictions for robbery and robbery of a business with a gun, as well as a conviction for driving under the influence of liquor.

Following his first felony conviction, a Department of Justice Immigration Judge issued Vang a final order of removal on May 23, 1996. Vang appealed the order, with his appeal being dismissed by the Board of Immigration Appeals on May 7, 1997. He was then released by the Clinton Administration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Vang on May 14, 2026.

“It’s absolutely insane that Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota sanctuary politicians would pardon this violent criminal illegal alien, whose criminal history includes convictions for armed robbery and driving under the influence,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is calling on Governor Walz to stop these dangerous political games and to stop prioritizing criminal illegal aliens over American citizens.”

Vang entered the United States illegally at an unknown date and location.

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