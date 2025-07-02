Hesham Zreik Named to Global Entrepreneurship Club’s 'Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025'

Hesham Zreik from Faster Capital Trelexa

Hesham Zreik Named to “Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025” Forbes-ranked investor joins the list for catalyzing early-stage ecosystems across MENA & Asia

Hesham Zreik exemplifies the investor-operator hybrid our jury sought this year” — Arnel Saligumba

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Entrepreneurship Club (GEC) today announced that Hesham Zreik, founder and CEO of venture builder FasterCapital, has been selected for its 2025 “Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch” list. Zreik is celebrated for backing more than 400 startups worldwide and pioneering a co-founder-as-a-service model that supplies both capital and operational talent to early-stage teams. ( fastercapital.com Zreik first gained global recognition when Forbes ranked him No. 39 on its “Top 50 Investors” list in 2018—a status he has reinforced through consistent deal-flow, 11 exits and a growing presence in frontier markets. (fastercapital.com)“We look for founders who solve real-world problems with practical technology, then surround them with the resources required to scale,” said Hesham Zreik. “Being included in GEC’s 2025 cohort is both an honour and a reminder that inclusive entrepreneurship can—and should—be borderless.”“Hesham exemplifies the investor-operator hybrid our jury sought this year,” noted Arnel Saligumba, spokesperson for the Global Entrepreneurship Club. “His co-investment model accelerates time-to-market for high-impact startups while lowering the friction that often stalls innovation in emerging regions.”About the “Top 25” ListGEC analysts review venture funding databases, patent filings, regulatory clearances, M&A activity and media sentiment. Nominees are scored on market impact, innovation depth, scalability and societal benefit; the 25 highest scorers form the final list, validated by an independent advisory board of founders, investors and business journalists. Full profiles to appear soon at https://globalentrepreneur-mag.com/ and feature article “Shaping the Future of Business” soon at https://globalentrepreneur-mag.com/shaping-the-future-of-business/ Upcoming GEC ProgrammingSep 30 — Virtual Roundtable: “Capital-Intensive Innovation: When Hard Tech Meets Venture Scale,” featuring Veejay Madhavan, Sam Sammane and Hesham Zreik.Dec 12 — Founder Summit Dubai: Fireside chats with cohort members, live-streamed globally.All year — Member Masterclasses: Honourees share playbooks on talent, go-to-market strategy and AI-driven productivity.About Hesham ZreikHesham Zreik is the founder and CEO of FasterCapital, an Dubai-based venture studio that invests in and co-builds tech startups from idea to Series A. Multilingual and trained as a software architect, Zreik has invested in 400+ companies and co-founded more than 80 ventures, focusing on fintech, health-tech and AI-driven platforms. (fastercapital.com)About the Global Entrepreneurship ClubFounded in 2024, the Global Entrepreneurship Club is a hybrid media and membership platform dedicated to accelerating entrepreneurial success worldwide. GEC curates premium networking, high-visibility media placements and AI-enabled growth resources for more than 4,000 founders in 37 countries.Media EnquiriesGlobal Entrepreneurship Club — Press Deskpress@trelexa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.