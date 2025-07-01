Trelexa

Global Entrepreneurship Club Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch: Five-category roster spotlights the founders, coaches, innovators and investors redefining 2025.

This year’s cohort proves that deep-tech breakthroughs, creator-driven media models and capital-intensive hard science can all thrive in the same investment cycle” — Arnel Saligumba

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Entrepreneurship Club (GEC) today released its annual “Top 25 Entrepreneurs to Watch” list, a data-driven snapshot of the people reshaping business in 2025. Selected from more than 400 nominations and six months of independent research, the honourees span five domains—Technology, Media & Creator-Economy, Coaches & Consultants, Emergent Industries, and Investors / Fund Builders—reflecting where capital, talent and breakthrough ideas are converging most rapidly.“This year’s cohort proves that deep-tech breakthroughs, creator-driven media models and capital-intensive hard science can all thrive in the same investment cycle,” said Arnel Saligumba, official spokesperson for the Global Entrepreneurship Club. “From fusion energy permits to AI-powered design suites, these founders and funders are showing how speed and scale now go hand in hand.”Category SnapshotsTechnology – Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI) and Alexandr Wang (Scale AI) lead the charge on frontier models, while Sam Sammane (TheoSym) prepares to launch HAIA tokens for democratized human-AI augmentation.Media & Creator-Economy – Canva’s Melanie Perkins and Perplexity AI’s Aravind Srinivas are redrawing the online attention graph with generative tools and cited, real-time answers.Coaches & Consultants – Industry heavyweights Alex and Leila Hormozi share the stage with rising star Veejay Madhavan, recognised for integrating AI literacy into Gen-Z leadership programmes.Emergent Industries – Bob Mumgaard (Commonwealth Fusion) and Celine Halioua (Loyal) typify hard-tech’s renaissance, proving deep-science ventures can attract late-stage capital.Investors / Fund Builders – Alongside Marc Andreessen and Mike Novogratz, Hesham Zreik (FasterCapital) earns recognition for catalysing pre-seed ecosystems from Dubai to Jakarta.Full profiles—including funding milestones, product breakthroughs and 12-month outlooks—soon will be available at https://globalentrepreneur-mag.com/ and the feature story “Shaping the Future of Business” soon at https://globalentrepreneur-mag.com/shaping-the-future-of-business/ Research MethodologyGEC analysts aggregate venture-funding data, patent filings, regulatory clearances, M&A activity and media sentiment. Nominees are scored on:Market Impact – measurable traction or cost-of-capital advantageInnovation Depth – novel technology or first-in-class business modelScalability & Resilience – capacity to outperform across cyclesSocietal Benefit – alignment with sustainability or inclusion goalsThe 25 highest-scoring nominees are then validated by an independent advisory board of founders, investors and journalists.2025 Event CalendarSep 30 — Virtual Roundtable: “Capital-Intensive Innovation: When Hard Tech Meets Venture Scale,” featuring Veejay Madhavan, Sam Sammane and Hesham Zreik.Dec 12 — Founder Summit Dubai: On-stage fireside chats with cohort members, live-streamed globally.All year — Member Masterclasses: Exclusive sessions where honourees share playbooks on talent, go-to-market strategy and AI-driven productivity.About the Global Entrepreneurship ClubFounded in 2024, the Global Entrepreneurship Club is a hybrid media and membership platform dedicated to accelerating entrepreneurial success worldwide. GEC curates premium networking, high-visibility media placements and AI-enabled growth resources for more than 4,000 founders in 37 countries.Media ContactGlobal Entrepreneurship Club — Press Deskpress@trelexa.com

