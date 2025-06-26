Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,793 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 0931

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - 0931 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, June 9, 2025
Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
First consideration, June 10, 2025
Second consideration, June 11, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 11, 2025
Re-reported as committed, June 11, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, June 25, 2025 (26-24)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 25, 2025
In the House
Referred to GAMING OVERSIGHT, June 25, 2025
Reported as committed, June 26, 2025
First consideration, June 26, 2025
Laid on the table, June 26, 2025
Removed from table, June 26, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 0931

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more