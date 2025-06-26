Senate Bill 840 Printer's Number 0931
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - 0931
|Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, June 9, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
|Second consideration, June 11, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 11, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, June 11, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, June 25, 2025 (26-24)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 25, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to GAMING OVERSIGHT, June 25, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 26, 2025
|First consideration, June 26, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 26, 2025
|Removed from table, June 26, 2025
