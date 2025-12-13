Oregon Deploys Swift Water Rescue Team to Assist Washington Flood Response

Washington state is currently experiencing major flooding that is impacting multiple communities, and Oregon is stepping up to support its neighbors during this emergency.

At the request of the Washington Emergency Management Division, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) deployed a six-member swift water rescue team from Clackamas Fire District on Dec. 11 to assist with ongoing flood response efforts. The team is on a seven-day mission and is supporting life-safety operations in affected areas.

This deployment was coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC — a national mutual aid system that enables states to share resources during disasters. EMAC ensures that assistance is coordinated, reimbursable and that responders are properly credentialed. This marks the first EMAC deployment for Oregon’s swift water rescue team.

“Oregon is proud to stand with Washington during this challenging time,” said Kelly Jo Craigmiles, emergency program coordinator with the OEM Response Team. “These highly trained responders are answering the call to protect lives and support communities impacted by flooding.”

In addition to the rescue team, Oregon also has alerted Washington that the 125th National Guard is ready to deploy if needed, and that there are additional drone resources available with county-level pilots prepared to assist with aerial assessments and situational awareness. The drones are part of Oregon's State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) program.

OEM extends its gratitude to the responders for their professionalism and commitment, and to state and local partners in both Oregon and Washington for their continued collaboration.

